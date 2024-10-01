PRA Public Relations Recognized as a Top 30 Global Agency

PRA Public Relations A Global Top 30 Agency Pam Abrahamsson, CEO PRA Public Relations

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRA Public Relations, a national PR agency serving the technology, financial services and social impact sectors, has announced its recognition as a Top 30 Global Public Relations Agency by international agency directory resource, Design Rush. The Top 30 Agencies were hand-picked from an audit of 1,913 public relations companies around the world, based on a criteria of client reviews, quality of portfolio and level of expertise.

The recognition is the latest in a series of honors recognizing the agency and its team members as leaders in creating strategic, business-driving results and brand recognition for its clients. Founder Pam Abrahamsson was recently honored as a World's Top 100 Most Influential FinTech PR leaders.

“Our focus has been to relentlessly serve our clients, integrating top quality public relations results to support business growth with cost effectiveness,” said Pam Abrahamsson, CEO and founder, PRA Public Relations. It is an honor to have our ‘clients first’ focus recognized by top agency marketplace DesignRush.”

The Top 30 Public Relations Agency honor, along with other recognition, has been awarded to PRA Public Relations strictly on the basis of excellence in performance, results and client satisfaction. The agency has not paid or registered for any award opportunties. Instead, the agency founder and team credits its commitment to three key pillars of public relations excellence for its success:

Three Key Pillars for Public Relations Success

The agency has built its reputation and track record of success on three key elements, according to Abrahamsson. These elements are critical to the top tier media results, support for acquisition, market expansion, partnerships and sales growth the PRA team has helped drive to success as the top tech agency of choice for Fortune 500 and emerging enterprises.

1. Durability, Visibility for Business Bottom Line

Public relations serves a very distinct role in marketing. Its messaging and results are long-lasting and created by an independent third party – the journalist. This means that any media result delivers extended SEO and digital benefit and isn’t dependent on continuing budget. For growth enterprises, this long term impact is critical – and cost effective.

2. Understanding a Fast-Changing Media Landscape

The world of journalism and media is changing constantly. It is essential to be well-entrenched, expert in understanding and able to move swiftly to earn client results and navigate the needs of the media world. Delivering news and views a journalist can use is essential; tying that to the clients’ business growth needs is the key to success.

3. Transparency and 24/7 Responsiveness

The media news cycle stops for no one, so being swift and proactive in working with the media is key. PR is never a “set it and forget it” automated campaign strategy. Being one step ahead is key. In support of this responsiveness is ruthless transparency. PRA Public Relations transparently shares the pricing for its most popular programs, and won’t hesitate to tell a client what strategies will work best for them to get them the results they want.

PRA Public Relations is an award-winning national agency delivering media and thought leadership success for innovative, fast-moving companies in technology, financial and consumer markets. Founded by industry veteran and World 100 Top PR Influencer Pam Abrahamsson, the agency uses proven success formulas, expert media relations strategies and customized counsel to help clients earn market-moving coverage in their industry or profession.

PRA Public Relation has been recognized as a national Top 25 B2B Agency, a regional Top 19 Technology Firm and other honors. Based in Portland, Oregon, the agency serves clients across North America, the EU and UK.

