ACHI President Talks to Parents About Teen Social Media Use and Screen Time

ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson spoke to parents about the impacts of excessive screen time on teenagers at an event Monday hosted by the Bentonville School District. 40/29 News was on hand to cover the event, titled “Teens and Screens — A Complex World.”

Thompson told the parents that more than 95% of 13-to-18-year-olds are on social media and that 1 in 3 report being on it almost constantly. Studies have shown that excessive social media use is linked to disrupted sleep patterns and depression, he said. Thompson also shared how parents can discuss this topic with their children and discussed tools parents can use to limit teens’ screen time.

