Integrates visual inspection and weight checking functions into a single, compact unit. All operations and maintenance can be performed easily via the large HMI and front access. Capable of processing 150,000 capsules per hour.

NARA, JAPAN, October 31, 2024 -- Qualicaps Announces Global Launch of the Qwv-150: The Next Evolution in Efficient Capsule Processing

Qualicaps, a leading capsule manufacturer, introduces the Qwv-150, an innovative two-in-one capsule processing machine. Building on the success of the acclaimed Qwv-100 model, the new Qwv-150 brings cutting-edge technology that seamlessly integrates visual inspection and weight checking functions into a single, compact unit for improved operational efficiency and processing performance. Enhanced benefits include improved user-friendliness and precision, while significantly boosting processing capacity up to 150,000 capsules per hour.

“Companies are increasingly seeking solutions that enhance productivity,” comments Armand Chen, CEO Qualicaps Group and Head of Roquette in China. “At the same time, intensifying global competition has underscored the urgent need for both cost reduction and improved efficiency. In this climate, achieving a swift and efficient production process has never been more critical.”

He continues: “The Qwv-150 is designed to meet such demands, ensuring substantial improvements in both efficiency and quality across global markets.”

Engineered to tackle these industry challenges, the Qwv-150 is combines visual inspection and weight checking apparatus in one high-performance capsuling machine to streamline operations, allowing for efficient performance with a smaller workforce. Its easy-to-use interface enables all functions to be managed from the front of the machine, while its tool-free part replacement design simplifies maintenance activities. By integrating advanced functionality with operational efficiency, this latest iteration of the Qwv line ensures consistent, high-quality manufacturing across diverse regions, delivering exceptional value to production facilities. This is all underpinned by complete Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) part 11 compliance.

For more information, about the Qwv-150 or to explore Qualicaps’ comprehensive portfolio of hard capsule technologies, visit: https://en.qualicaps.co.jp/.

About Qualicaps Co. Ltd.

Qualicaps is a global player in the manufacturing and commercialization of hard capsules and pharmaceutical processing equipment for the oral dosage market. With over 125 years of capsule manufacturing experience and the introduction of several capsule innovations to the pharmaceutical market, Qualicaps is uniquely positioned to provide an integral service to its customers through its global team of commercial, scientific, and technical experts.

Acquired in October 2023, Qualicaps is part of Roquette, a global leader of plant-based ingredients for health and nutrition markets that operates in more than 100 countries, through more than 30 manufacturing sites, and employs almost 10,000 people worldwide.

For more information about Roquette, visit: www.roquette.com

For more information on Qualicaps, visit https://en.qualicaps.co.jp/

