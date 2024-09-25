D-BOX Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: DBO), held its annual and special meeting of shareholders today (the “Meeting”). A total of 108,847,440 Class A common shares of the Corporation (representing approximately 49.43% of all issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation) were represented at the Meeting. D-BOX announces that shareholders of the Corporation voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the Meeting by the Corporation. The complete voting results for each item of business at the Meeting are presented below.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

All of the proposed nominees for the Board of Directors in the proxy circular dated August 14, 2024 were elected at the Meeting.

NAME OF NOMINEE VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES AGAINST % AGAINST Sébastien Mailhot 103,563,403 95.80% 4,543,604 4.20% Marie-Claude Boisvert 104,448,928 96.62% 3,658,079 3.38% Brigitte Bourque 103,275,328 95.53% 4,831,679 4.47% Zrinka Dekic 106,306,284 98.33% 1,800,723 1.67% Daniel Marks 101,177,058 93.59% 6,929,949 6.41% Dave McLurg 105,574,258 97.66% 2,532,749 2.34% Naveen Prasad 107,639,102 99.57% 467,905 0.43%



APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

Ernst & Young LLP were appointed as independent auditors of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successor is appointed, and the Directors were authorized to fix their remuneration.

VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES WITHHELD % WITHHELD 108,458,781 99.64% 388,659 0.36%



RATIFICATION OF UNALLOCATED OPTIONS UNDER THE STOCK OPTION PLAN

All unallocated options under the 2015 Stock Option Plan were ratified, confirmed and approved by the shareholders. The Corporation shall have the ability to continue granting options under such Stock Option Plan until September 25, 2027.

VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES AGAINST % AGAINST 104,194,037 96.38% 3,912,970 3.62%





ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Joshua Chandler

Chief Financial Officer

D-BOX Technologies Inc.

514-928-8043

jchandler@d-box.com

