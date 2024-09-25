AWARD-WINNING AUTHOR RECOUNTS AN INSPIRING METANOIA TOWARD REDISCOVERY AND RENEWED LIFE PURPOSE

Markel The Magnificent: Who is Out There? by Elisabeth Schalij

Elisabeth Schalij returns with a heartwarming odyssey of a solitary neighbor, set to grace at two highly-anticipated key literary gatherings

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Poised to offer a touching story of transformation and reconnection, author Elisabeth Schalij presents her latest uplifting book, “ Markel the Magnificent : Who is Out There?” This riveting literary gem will be on the highlighted shelves during The 35th Word on the Street Toronto Books and Magazine Festival and the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair.Central to the story is Markel, a retired sculptor, who had withdrawn from society after his wife's death. When Schalij extends an invitation for him to relocate to Texas, his life suddenly changes. Markel is introduced to younger generations and embarks on an extraordinary journey across Europe with a friend who is affectionately referred to as "the young dragon." Through this experience, he finds tremendous energy and warmth, breaking out of his shell and embracing life.As Markel moves into a nursing home, he tells engrossing tales of his life, including his work as an artist, his exploits as an engineer during World War II creating airfields in the Pacific, and his victories and setbacks. He finds great pleasure and fulfillment in reliving his history, which allows him to face his last days in peace and serenity.Relocating to New York City to establish herself in the art industry, author Elisabeth Schalij actively contributed to the development of children's shows that aimed to educate schoolchildren about the rich history and culture of Native Americans. This experience served as the inspiration behind her debut children's book, Snowbear. Presently residing in Dallas, she has won multiple honors for her work at events and juried shows.“Markel the Magnificent: Who is Out There?” is a celebration of the lasting strength of friendship, the significance of exchanging personal stories, and the remarkable ability to grow and change. Elisabeth Schalij beautifully highlights the significance of compassion and the profound influence that authentic relationships have on one's overall well-being.Step toward the adventure that awaits within these pages. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to catch this delightful read on the prominent shelves of The Maple Staple , in partnership with Bookside Press , during The Word on the Street’s 2024 festival. Visit the booth at Zone B, near Stage B: Across The Universe, at Queen’s Park Crescent East, Toronto, on September 28-29, 2024.Catch it featured at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2024 from October 16th to 20th at Messe Frankfurt, Germany. Browse through The Maple Staple bookstore’s booth, still co-presented by Bookside Press, at Hall 5.1, Stand #C35. To purchase a copy, visit Amazon and other major book depositories around the world.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

