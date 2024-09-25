ImPact Biotech to Present at Oppenheimer Private Life Sciences Company Showcase

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImPact Biotech, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing Padeliporfin vascular targeted photodynamic (VTP) therapy to treat a range of solid tumors, today announced that management will present a corporate overview at the Oppenheimer Private Life Sciences Company Showcase on October 1st, 2024 in New York, NY.



Presentation Details:

Date: Tuesday, October 1st, 2024

Time: 4:05 PM ET

Format: Company Presentation

Presenter: Barak Palatchi, Chief Executive Officer

The Company is additionally hosting 1x1 meetings at the conference. To coordinate a time to connect with management, please contact your Oppenheimer representative.

About ImPact Biotech

ImPact Biotech is an advanced clinical-stage oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of Padeliporfin Vascular Targeted Photodynamic (VTP) therapy, a minimally invasive drug-device combination for selective ablation of unresectable solid tumors. The novel VTP platform delivers non-thermal laser light via optical fibers to locally activate Padeliporfin in the tumor microenvironment. Padeliporfin VTP is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 study in low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma (UTUC) with earlier stage studies ongoing or planned in high-grade UTUC, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The Company has longstanding collaborations with the Weizmann Institute of Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and operations in the EU, Israel and the US. For more on ImPact Biotech Ltd., visit: www.impactbiotech.com and the ENLIGHTED clinical trial website (for the US): https://www.enlighted-study.com.

Contacts

Global Head of Business Development

Guy Schmidt

guy.schmidt@impactbiotech.com

Precision AQ

Josh Rappaport

josh.rappaport@precisionaq.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.