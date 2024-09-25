UPLIFTING CHILDREN’S BOOK DELIVERS AN EPIC TALE OF COURAGE, RESILIENCE, AND FRIENDSHIP

Snowbear: A Story inspired by Inuit Folktales by Elisabeth Schalij

Set to be showcased at two prominent literary festivals, Elisabeth Schalij captures the essence of family and community

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enchanting readers into the magical world of Inuit storytelling, Elisabeth Schalij presents her latest children’s book, “ Snowbear : A Story Inspired by Inuit Folktales.” This endearing story will be at the center stage during The 35th Word on the Street Toronto Books and Magazine Festival and the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair.Beginning with a treacherous walk across Ice Cap Mountain, Tiak and Unu's family set off on an excursion in quest of better hunting grounds.Throughout their journey, the children experience the heartbreaking absence of their mother, and their father frequently leaves them to navigate the challenges of survival as he searches for food. Unu shares a vivid dream where their father instructs them to return to their people beyond Ice Cap Mountain after he fails to return from one of his trips.With their fishing gear and knives in hand, the siblings bravely go out on a trek over the frozen landscape, believing that the dream holds wisdom. They encounter a guardian seal who directs them to Brother Walrus, a knowledgeable guide who can lead them back to Ice Cap Mountain.Along the way, they encounter dangerous terrain, a vicious grizzly bear, and a crucial meeting with Snowbear, an unexpected ally. With Snowbear’s help, they might have an opportunity to withstand the perils of the icy wilderness and make it back to their people safely.“Snowbear: A Story Inspired by Inuit Folktales” captivates young readers with its engaging narrative and vibrant illustrations, transporting them into the rich world of Inuit culture. This wonderful account looks into enduring themes of survival, family, and the power of dreams. Elisabeth Schalij's masterfully crafted tale encapsulates the spirit of Inuit storytelling customs, serving as a poignant reminder of the value of tenacity and the kind of unanticipated connections that can support people on even the most trying paths.Discover the illuminating wisdom of this charming literary gem set to appear on The Maple Staple ’s exhibit, in partnership with Bookside Press , on the much-anticipated The Word on the Street’s 2024 festival. The booth will be located at Zone B, near Stage B: Across The Universe, at Queen’s Park Crescent East, Toronto, on September 28-29, 2024.Witness it grace the featured shelves of the Frankfurt Book Fair 2024, happening from October 16th to 20th at Messe Frankfurt, Germany. Browse through The Maple Staple bookstore’s booth, still co-presented by Bookside Press, at Hall 5.1, Stand #C35. Alternatively, find all its book editions on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major book retailers worldwide.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.