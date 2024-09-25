Statement by Premier King on the passing of Albert Fogarty

CANADA, September 25 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island issued the following statement on the passing of former MLA Albert Fogarty:

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former MLA and my dear friend, Albert Fogarty. Albert was a dedicated public servant, educator, and community leader who devoted his life to improving the lives of Islanders.

Elected in 1979, Albert represented 1st Kings for 14 years, serving in key roles such as Minister of Health and Social Services and later as Opposition House Leader. His commitment to public service was evident in every role he held, as he always advocated for the well-being of Islanders.

Beyond politics, Albert's passion for education shaped the lives of many. He spent years as a teacher and principal, later becoming Executive Director of Adult and Community Education at Holland College. As a champion for teachers and students, he worked tirelessly through the Prince Edward Island Teachers' Federation and the Canadian Teachers' Federation.

Albert's impact extended throughout his community, where he served on numerous boards and organizations, leaving a legacy of service that will be felt for generations.

My deepest condolences go out to his wife, Judy, their children, and all who knew and loved him.”