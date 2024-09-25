Harold Toliver's 356-Page Exploration of History and Philosophy Makes Waves at Major Book Events This Fall

Scanning and Sizing the Universe and Everything in It: Playing Scales by Harold Toliver

“Scanning and Sizing the Universe and Everything in It” to be featured in The Maple Staple booth at the Frankfurt Book Fair and The Word On The Street Toronto

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harold Toliver’s 356-page book, “ Scanning and Sizing the Universe and Everything in It : Playing Scales”, is set to captivate audiences at two renowned literary events: the Frankfurt Book Fair 2024 and The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival 2024.With its bold exploration of how individuals perceive the vast natural continuum, Toliver’s work will be featured at The Maple Staple Booth during these prestigious book showcases.The Frankfurt Book Fair, renowned for its international reach and creative collaborations, will take place from October 16-20, 2024 at Messe Frankfurt. This global gathering attracts over 2,600 exhibitors from more than 100 countries, making it an ideal platform for Toliver’s exploration of how individuals perceive the natural continuum.Meanwhile, The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival, known for championing Canadian and Indigenous writers, will celebrate reading and storytelling from September 28-29, 2024. Located at Queen's Park Crescent East in Toronto, this festival promotes diversity and accessibility—values that align with Toliver’s interdisciplinary approach to science, philosophy, and literature.Toliver’s “Scanning and Sizing the Universe and Everything in It: Playing Scales” challenges conventional anthropocentric views, contrasting everyday human measurements with the vast scale of the atomic world and the cosmos. Toliver compares the gap between "yardsticks" and "light years", urging readers to expand their understanding of the universe. His work seeks to spark conversations about the natural continuum and the limits of human perception.Harold Toliver, a retired English, American, and Comparative Literature professor, brings decades of academic rigor to this work. Having taught at prestigious institutions like Johns Hopkins University, UCLA, and Ohio State University, Toliver is no stranger to complex intellectual inquiries. His earlier publications, including “The Past That Poets Make” and “Animate Illusions”, have established him as a leading voice in literary history and theory. In retirement, he has turned to exploring the intersection between the humanities and the sciences, concentrating on how these fields can shed light on long-standing cultural myths and perceptions.Attendees at both book events will have the opportunity to discover Toliver’s groundbreaking work firsthand at The Maple Staple Bookstore’s booth. The Maple Staple, an independent Canadian bookstore, will be showcasing “Scanning and Sizing the Universe and Everything in It: Playing Scales” among other cutting-edge titles at the Frankfurt Book Fair in Hall 5.1, Stand #C35 and in Zone B, near Stage B: Across The Universe at The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival.For readers worldwide, “Scanning and Sizing the Universe and Everything in It: Playing Scales” is available on Amazon and other major online bookstores. To learn more about Harold Toliver and first to hear the latest news and exclusive event content, follow The Maple Staple on Facebook at facebook.com/TheMapleStapleBookstore and Instagram at instagram.com/themaplestaplebookstore.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

