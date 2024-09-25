'STAR-CROSSED PLANET' REVEALS EARTH’S AND HUMANITY’S BONDS WITH THE UNIVERSE AT TWO AWAITED BOOK FESTIVALS

Star-Crossed Planet by Harold Toliver

Author Harold Toliver fuses fiction and insightful commentary to capture the histories of the earth and human existence

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his most recent masterpiece, “ Star-Crossed Planet ,” author Harold Toliver weaves a captivating collection that dives into a wide spectrum of human experiences, stretching from the earliest days of civilization to the uncharted possibilities that lie ahead. This groundbreaking release will be highly featured at The 35th Word on the Street Toronto Books and Magazine Festival and the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair.With a spellbinding union of science fiction and perceptive observations, Toliver crafts stories that speak to the energy that propels the universe, becoming a poignant reminder of how intertwined mankind and the wider world are. Each story in this collection is filled with vibrant action and a spirit of adventure, taking readers on a journey through various themes and settings.Among the many tales is the modern-day adaptation of Steinbeck's Of Mice and Men, "Brothers in Arms" which tells the story of sibling bonding between Clark and his awkward brother as they face both routine and life-changing situations. Exploring historical and current events from a thought-provoking perspective, "The Interrupted Land Survey" delves into the treatment of Native Americans, urging the audience to reevaluate their perceptions of savagery and civilization.A veteran academic in the fields of English, American, and Comparative Literature, Harold Toliver has spent his entire career immersed in the study of literary history and theory. Following his retirement, he has dedicated his energy to interdisciplinary study that bridges the sciences and arts. Providing new perspectives on literary traditions and cultural myths, his work concentrates in particular on the natural continuum.Crossing beyond the limits of time and genre, “Star-Crossed Planet” by Harold Toliver continues to be a thorough and imaginative discussion of the world—past, present, and future. This immersive read is an invitation to be engaged in an exploration of the world's energy and the long-lasting effects of societal and historical dynamics.Catch this literary brilliance on the highlighted shelves of The Maple Staple ’s exhibit, in partnership with Bookside Press , at the highly anticipated The Word on the Street’s 2024 festival at Queen’s Park Crescent from September 28th to 29th. Visit Zone B, near Stage B: Across The Universe, at Queen’s Park Crescent East, Toronto.Furthermore, this book will be on display at the prestigious Frankfurt Book Fair 2024, taking place at Messe Frankfurt, Germany from October 16th to 20th. Find The Maple Staple bookstore’s booth, still co-presented by Bookside Press, at Hall 5.1, Stand #C35. All book editions are up for grabs on Amazon and other leading book retailers worldwide.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

