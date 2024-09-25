HAROLD TOLIVER’S UNRAVELS THE INTRICACIES OF BELIEFS THAT FUEL CONTEMPORARY DIVISIONS AT TWO KEY BOOK EVENTS

Mythic Worlds and the One You Can Believe In by Harold Toliver

Ready to present novel viewpoints on the implications of historical misperceptions, Harold Toliver probes into opposing ideologies

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delving into the complicated connections between philosophy, science, and literature to tackle the enduring myths that intensify worldwide strife, Harold Toliver unveils his breakthrough work, “ Mythic Worlds and the One You Can Believe In .”This enlightening read is set to grace The 35th Word on the Street Toronto Books and Magazine Festival and the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair.In this insightful volume, Toliver tackles the complex relationship between myth and reality, shedding light on the ongoing propagation of centuries-old misconceptions that continue to fuel sectarianism, nationalism, and even terrorism.Toliver contends that an understanding of this natural continuity can disarm extreme ideologies and confront views that are irreconcilable with the unquestionable realities of our reality. He bases this claim on the enormous span of natural history, which is currently estimated to be 13.8 billion years.In addition, this thorough analysis connects different perspectives, ranging from philosophy to literature, providing a nuanced comprehension of past events and human actions. Toliver expertly breaks down the idea that historical events follow a linear structure, highlighting the interconnectedness of the past, present, and future within the fabric of time.Harold Toliver has taught English and comparative literature for many years, with an emphasis on literary critique and historical research. His interest has recently shifted to examining how natural history, which begins with the discoveries made by Copernicus and Galileo during the Renaissance and continues through many fields like anthropology and evolutionary biology, has changed how people interpret concepts.His latest writings question accepted notions about humanity's place in the cosmos as well as long-held literary and philosophical presumptions.Beyond a perceptive examination, "Mythic Worlds and the One You Can Believe In" is a relevant read that tackles the ongoing impact of misaligned ideas on social dynamics and world affairs. Harold Toliver's work aims to bring together different perspectives and provide a unified understanding of one's role in the universe.Discover the illuminating knowledge behind this masterpiece at The Maple Staple ’s exhibit, in partnership with Bookside Press , during the much-awaited The Word on the Street’s 2024 festival. The booth at Zone B, near Stage B: Across The Universe, at Queen’s Park Crescent East, Toronto, on September 28-29, 2024.Additionally, this book will be showcased at the prominent Frankfurt Book Fair 2024, happening from October 16th to 20th at Messe Frankfurt, Germany. Visit The Maple Staple bookstore’s booth, still co-presented by Bookside Press, at Hall 5.1, Stand #C35. Browse through Amazon and other major book depositories to grab a copy today!About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

