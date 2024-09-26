Crosswalk Labs and Data Foundation Collaborate to Provide Open Access to Emissions Data for Every Neighborhood in US

Crosswalk Open Access Portal, in Collaboration with the Data Foundation

Crosswalk Democratizes Climate Data for the Entire Country

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crosswalk Labs, Inc. announced today the launch of a new resource providing open access to emissions data for every neighborhood in the United States. This announcement marks the first time the public will be able to see and understand the CO2 emissions of their neighborhood -- for every census tract in the country -- and understand how emissions have changed over time. According to CDP, only 170 local governments in the U.S. reported their greenhouse gas emissions inventories in 2023. This resource empowers over 10,000 additional communities to access, report, and analyze emissions. This resource also enables the public to compare communities and use these insights to drive local climate action.This effort is in collaboration with the Data Foundation , a Washington, DC-based non-profit that advocates for the use of open and accessible data to enhance government efficiency to drive practical policies and solutions. This initiative supports the Data Foundation’s mission by equipping everyone—from communities to policymakers—with reliable, granular data to drive informed decisions and advance effective climate solutions.Crosswalk Labs, a science and technology company, provides the first and only hyper-local greenhouse gas emission dataset for the entire United States, broken down by emission sector. Crosswalk offers a unique dataset that is designed to present a digital twin of emissions in every neighborhood of the United States. The model generates emissions estimates down to the scale of points, lines, and polygons providing users highly accurate, defensible, and verifiable emissions estimates. By using a data mining approach to ingest several sources of activity-based data at multiple scales, Crosswalk delivers industry and governments a uniform methodology for evaluating emissions estimates.“We want everyone to make climate decisions with the same, credible information; and empower communities to learn from each other,” said Jason Burnett, CEO of Crosswalk Labs. “Most of the local communities that are at the front lines of fighting climate change today don’t have access to climate data inventories. The Data Foundation and Crosswalk are offering this data for free so that everyone can operate from the same source of data, regardless of resources. Smarter decisions and better outcomes will follow access to accurate data. Crosswalk has the most rigorous and robust measurements of emissions, and democratizing access to our data moves everyone forward.”You may review the open data portal at open.crosswalk.io.For more information on Crosswalk Labs please visit https://www.crosswalk.io or follow them on LinkedIn.###About Data FoundationThe Data Foundation is a Washington, DC-based, non-profit, non-partisan organization. It is a trusted authority on the use of open, accessible data to fuel a more efficient, effective, and accountable government; spark innovation; and provide insights to the country’s most pressing challenges. It conducts research, facilitates collaborative thought leadership, and promotes advocacy programs that advance practical policies for the creation and use of accessible, trustworthy data and evidence.About Crosswalk LabsCrosswalk Labs is a science and technology company delivering inventories of greenhouse gas emissions across the United States. Crosswalk Labs provides industry and governments a unique tool to measure, manage, and reduce emissions.Jason Burnett BioJason Burnett (Chief Executive Officer of Crosswalk Labs) was the Mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA from 2012 to 2016 and served as a Carmel-by-the-Sea City Councilmember from 2010-2012. Formerly Jason was the Managing Partner of Clean Fund, a company that works to structure and secure financing for renewable energy and energy efficiency projects. Previously Jason was the Associate Deputy Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency where he coordinated energy and climate change policy across the EPA and led the development of greenhouse gases regulations. Jason has also worked for a brokerage and consulting firm, Evolution Markets, where he assisted companies and governments with the carbon market. He has testified before and been interviewed by Senate and Congressional committees and continues to engage federal and state policy leaders on managing the regulation of greenhouse gases under the Clean Air Act. He has also been quoted in the Washington Post, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, LA Times, AP, CNN, ABC, C-SPAN, and NPR. Jason is the Chair of the David and Lucile Packard Foundation. Jason holds a Master of Arts in Earth Systems and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Stanford University.

