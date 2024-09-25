Toll Brothers at Painted Prairie Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Aurora, Colorado

DENVER, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Toll Brothers at Painted Prairie, is coming soon to the intersection of 63rd Avenue and Killarney Street in Aurora, Colorado. Construction of the Sales Center and model homes is currently underway, and sales will begin in early 2025.



Toll Brothers at Painted Prairie will include 177 luxury townhomes in three exquisite collections. The community will offer the only three-story townhomes within the Painted Prairie Town Center master plan. Home buyers will be able to choose from home designs ranging in size from 1,368 to 2,598+ square feet and an array of on-site personalization options. Homes are priced from the low $400,000s.





“We are excited to debut our stunning collection of new home designs with unrivaled personalization options in one of Aurora’s most desirable and vibrant communities,” said Reggie Carveth, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado.

Home buyers will enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including 22-acre High Prairie Park, future Town Center, The Shops at Northfield, Gaylord Hotel and Convention Center, and more. Children will attend school in the Adams-Arapahoe 28J School District with a brand-new school opening in the 2024-2025 school year to serve pre-school through eighth grade students.

Major highways including Interstate 70, E-470, and Pena Boulevard are easily accessible from Toll Brothers at Painted Prairie, offering homeowners convenient access to Denver and the Denver International Airport.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in Denver and Northern Colorado include North Hill, The Ridge at Ward Station, Downtown Superior, Erie Town Center, Toll Brothers at Heron Lakes, Riano Ridge, and Toll Brothers at Timnath Lakes.

For more information, call (877) 431-2870 or visit TollBrothers.com/Colorado.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac4e7708-2e11-403c-a43e-8af9d3fe3fab

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e538d140-9840-4f77-bec2-b80a4a927a81

