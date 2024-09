Nextech Launches Expanded Payments Functionality

New Features to Enhance Patient Experience and Increase Speed to Revenue

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech, market leader of comprehensive technology solutions for specialty physician practices, has further enhanced its leading payments platform with new capabilities to improve patient experience and increase speed to revenue.



Specifically designed for the unique and complex requirements of medical payments, Nextech’s native payment solution Nextech Payments, creates a seamless financial journey from its core practice management platform, and autonomously integrates electronic health records, appointments, and medical fees throughout the entire patient journey.

New features include:

Patient Experience Text-to-pay enables providers to send a text payment notification to patients when a bill is due and allows for immediate online payment at their convenience. Payment Plan and Memberships functionality offers enhanced flexibility, allowing patients to manage their healthcare expenses more effectively while providing practices with reliable revenue streams. Stored Payment Methods to allow practices and patients to securely store payment methods in Nextech at any point in the financial journey, to create seamless future payment experiences.

Speed to Revenue Automated Clearing House (ACH) payments enables secure and efficient electronic bank transfers, allowing practices to receive payments in a more timely and cost-effective manner by eliminating the delays associated with offline payments and fees associated with credit card transactions.



Natively integrated into the Nextech practice management and EHR systems, the solution leverages intelligent automation to reconcile receivables at the account level, reducing the time and effort presently needed to reconcile payments.

In addition to the above, the solution supports multiple patient-centric payment methods, including online and in-person card payments, and CareCredit’s patient financing solution.

“The rapid adoption of Nextech Payments underscores the enhanced value an integrated payment solution delivers to both healthcare providers and their patients,” said Ben Brideaux, senior vice president, Financial Services. “As physicians contend with the complexities of today's healthcare landscape, a tailored payment solution designed specifically for their needs has never been more essential. Our latest innovations not only offer patients more flexible payment options but also streamline financial management for providers, empowering them to focus on delivering exceptional care with greater ease and confidence.”

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering innovative solutions and services that drive efficiency, fuel growth, and enhance the patient care experience. Nextech services more than 16,000 physicians and over 60,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of dermatology, med spa, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and plastic surgery.

Ian Hoffman

Chief Marketing Officer

i.hoffman@nextech.com

