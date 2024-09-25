FTC Announces the Addition of Three Consumer Protection Agencies to an International Agreement Aimed at Enhancing Cooperation in Cross-Border Enforcement Matters

The Federal Trade Commission announced today that the consumer protection agencies of Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and Panama have joined an existing agreement that the FTC reached in 2023 with the consumer protection authorities of Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru to promote cooperation among the agencies to protect consumers from cross-border fraud, deception, and other illegal practices.

The 2023 Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MMOU) provides a framework and mechanism for information-sharing, investigative assistance, and other types of cooperation on consumer protection enforcement. The addition of agencies from Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and Panama expands the reach of the MMOU and sends a wider message of the agencies’ shared commitment to protect consumers from unlawful practices.

Today’s announcement coincides with a three-day conference and meeting of the International Consumer Protection and Enforcement Network (ICPEN) in Washington, D.C. The FTC took over the presidency of ICPEN in July and is gathering more than 250 representatives of consumer protection authorities and organizations from the United States and around the world to discuss important issues that consumers are facing in today’s expanding digital age, including challenges related to online gaming and artificial intelligence, and to exchange good practices for international enforcement cooperation.

At the meeting, ICPEN also unveiled a revamped version of its econsumer.gov website, including an updated complaint form, a more mobile friendly format for consumers to report international scams, and updated guidance on additional steps that consumers can take to resolve their complaints.

The lead staffer on this matter is Angel Martinez from the FTC’s Office of International Affairs.