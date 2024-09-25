DIANE S. VANN’S POLITICAL NON-FICTION BOOK TO MAKE DEBUT AT TWO GLOBAL BOOK FAIRS THIS FALL

Undermining the U.S. Constitution by Diane S. Vann

“Undermining the U.S. Constitution” is set to make waves at The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair and The Word On The Street’s 35th Annual Festival

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the first time, retired nurse turned author and political commentator Diane S. Vann will bring her bold and timely work, “ Undermining the U.S. Constitution : How the Communist Manifesto of 1848 Blueprints the Actions of the Democratic Party” to two of the world’s premier book fairs: The Word On The Street’s 35th Annual Festival and the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair.This marks a major milestone for Vann as she joins the global literary circuit, debuting her work at Canada’s largest celebration of literacy and at Frankfurt, the world’s biggest book fair. Her participation in these prestigious events underscores the growing relevance of her analysis, which explores the ideological battle between the U.S. Constitution and the Communist Manifesto.Diane S. Vann, a U.S. Army Vietnam Era Veteran, draws on her life experiences to critically examine Marxist ideas she believes are eroding America’s founding principles. Her book compares the core beliefs of the Constitution with those of the Communist Manifesto, warning readers of the persistent threat of Marxism within the United States. Vann likens communism to a cancer spreading silently but steadily through the nation.Vann’s “Undermining the U.S. Constitution: How the Communist Manifesto of 1848 Blueprints the Actions of the Democratic Party” will take center stage at The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival on September 28-29, 2024. Visitors can stop by The Maple Staple booth at Queen’s Park Crescent East in Zone B, near Stage B: Across The Universe, to explore Vann’s bold critique in a marketplace bustling with over 100 exhibitors, including publishers, literary figures, and authors.After its Toronto debut, Vann’s work will also be featured at the Frankfurt Book Fair at Messe, Frankfurt from October 16-20, 2024, at The Maple Staple booth in Hall 5.1, Stand #C35. As the world's largest book fair, attracting exhibitors from over 100 countries, the Frankfurt Book Fair provides a global stage for Vann’s urgent political message. Readers attending this prestigious event will have the opportunity to receive a complimentary copy of her book.For Diane S. Vann, this foray into global book fairs is a significant step in amplifying her message. A graduate of the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Tennessee, Vann has dedicated much of her life to nursing, health promotion, and political activism. Her 2010 congressional run and bold stance against President Obama cemented her reputation as a staunch defender of American constitutional values. Now, through her book, she aims to raise awareness of the threats she believes are undermining the freedoms and opportunities afforded by the Constitution.This fall, as Vann steps onto the international literary stage, she invites readers worldwide to engage in a vital conversation about the future of a representative republic versus a democracy versus a dictatorship. Her book, “Undermining the U.S. Constitution: How the Communist Manifesto of 1848 Blueprints the Actions of the Democratic Party” is available on Amazon and other leading online bookstores.For more information about Diane S. Vann and her book, visit her website at https://dianesvann.com/ About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.