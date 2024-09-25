Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp directed the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) to activate the State Operations Center (SOC) in preparation for Hurricane Helene, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in Florida on Thursday. He declared a State of Emergency yesterday for all 159 counties, enabling emergency management teams to make necessary arrangements and position needed resources ahead of the storm's impact. Governor Kemp has also asked FEMA to grant Georgia an emergency declaration to further marshal resources and deploy them where most needed before, during, and after the major weather event.

"The current forecast for Hurricane Helene suggests this storm will impact every part of our state," said Governor Brian Kemp. "We are not taking anything for granted, which is why I have directed appropriate state agencies to work around the clock to ensure we're prepared for whatever is heading our way. I want to thank them for their diligence and ask that all Georgians make preparations now to keep their families and property safe."

Forecasters expect Helene to move into Georgia Thursday evening and early Friday morning, with tropical storm force winds and heavy rain possible throughout the state, potentially leading to spin-off tornadoes, downed trees and power lines, flooding, and other major impacts. The State Operations Center (SOC) elevated to a full-scale activation level at 7 a.m. this morning, and GEMA/HS will continue to monitor and aid local emergency management agencies for the duration of the event.

"As we closely monitor the development of Hurricane Helene, the safety of Georgians remains our top priority. GEMA/HS is working around the clock in coordination with local, state, and federal partners to ensure that we are fully prepared for any potential impacts,” said GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings. “We’ve pre-positioned resources, enhanced communication channels and are advising residents to stay informed and take the necessary precautions. Our team is ready to respond to emergencies and assist communities as needed, and we encourage everyone to follow official guidance to stay safe."

In case of flooding, do not drive or walk through standing water or drive around barricades. Stay away from downed power lines to avoid the risk of electric shock or electrocution. If a tornado warning is issued, storm cellars or basements provide the best protection. If an underground shelter is not available, go to a small, windowless interior room or hallway on the lowest floor possible.

For more information on how to prepare, visit https://gema.georgia.gov/hurricanes and https://gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare/ready-georgia.

As part of the Office of the Governor, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency collaborates with local, state and federal governments in partnership with private sector and non-governmental organizations to protect life and property against man-made and natural emergencies. GEMA/HS’s Ready Georgia website and preparedness campaign provides Georgians with the knowledge needed to effectively prepare for disasters. Go to gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare/ready-georgia for information on developing a custom emergency plan and Ready kit.