Daily Session Report for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, September 25 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

September 25, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 11:04 A.M.

Non-Voting Session

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

HR 534 State Government

HR 535 Human Services

HR 536 Health

HR 537 State Government

HB 2577 Local Government

HB 2578 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 2579 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HB 2580 State Government

HB 2581 Education

HB 2582 Transportation

HB 2583 Game And Fisheries

HB 2592 Health

SB 173 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

SB 1058 Environmental Resources And Energy

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, September 30, 2024 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.