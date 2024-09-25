Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, September 25 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

September 25, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 11:04 A.M.

Non-Voting Session

 

 

 

Communications Received

 

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HR 534        State Government

HR 535        Human Services

HR 536        Health

HR 537        State Government

          

HB 2577      Local Government

HB 2578      Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 2579      Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HB 2580      State Government

HB 2581      Education

HB 2582      Transportation

HB 2583      Game And Fisheries

HB 2592      Health

          

SB 173         Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

SB 1058       Environmental Resources And Energy

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, September 30, 2024  at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

