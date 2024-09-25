Mission Working Dogs helps those with disabilities (WGME 13)
Mission Working Dogs is helping change the lives of people around Maine.
Its inspiration was a life-changing partnership between a U.S. Army veteran injured on duty and her golden retriever, Moxie.
In this segment, founder and Army veteran Christy Gardner tells us all about Mission Working Dogs.
