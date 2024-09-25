30 companies receive Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations

Toronto, ON, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB) announced that 30 Canadian corporations will be recognized for achieving gold, silver or bronze status in the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations (PAIR) program.

This accreditation underscores a corporation's commitment to integrating reconciliation throughout their business both today and through processes that will ensure the commitment is embedded for the future. Through the requirement for re-certification the program both reinforces consistency for continuous improvement of a company's commitment and investigates how the company has responded to issues over the past years.

“This achievement is a testament to the dedication of these companies in committing to supporting the Indigenous economy,” said Tabatha Bull, CCIB president and CEO. “These efforts to foster meaningful relationships and improve corporate culture to ensure Indigenous perspectives and impacts are considered are commendable. Through the PAIR program, corporations actively contribute to a more inclusive future by working together and creating sustainable progress with accountability and transparency.”

The PAIR program, formerly called Progressive Aboriginal Relations (PAR), was launched in 2001 and is rooted in principles that contribute to cultural awareness, equitable employment practices, relationship-building and meaningful consultation. These four values—Leadership Actions, Employment, Business Development, and Community Relationships—are measured through an online management and reporting tool, as well as through a rigorous third-party verification system and an independent jury of Indigenous business leaders, who determine the final verification level.

Through this framework, participating organizations can achieve certification at the bronze, silver or gold levels. These businesses will be recognized during the Indigenous Relations Forum & PAIR Awards on Nov. 5, 2024, at the Grey Eagle Casino & Resort in Calgary, AB.

Congratulations to the following PAIR-certified members:

Gold Certification Silver Certification Bronze Certification ALPAC Allteck Limited Partnership Accenture BC Housing Bird Construction Inc. Alstar Group of Companies Ltd. BC Hydro CIBC ATB Financial Bee Clean Building Maintenance General Dynamic Land Systems―Canada AtkinsRéalis Greater Victoria Harbour Authority GJ Cahill BGIS Hydro Québec Pennecon Limited Finite Carbon Ontario Power Generation Tolko Industries Ltd. Kruger Kamloops Pulp L.P. SaskPower Worley Milestone Environmental Contracting Inc. Scotiabank Raise Schlumberger SECURE Stantec Strategic Way Consulting Inc.

About Canadian Council for Indigenous Business

CCIB is committed to the full participation of Indigenous peoples in Canada’s economy. As a national, non-partisan association, its mission is to promote, strengthen and enhance a prosperous Indigenous economy through the fostering of business relationships, opportunities, and awareness. CCIB offers knowledge, resources, and programs to its members to cultivate economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada. For more information, visit www.ccib.ca

