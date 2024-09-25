[Latest] Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market Size/Share Worth USD 62.3 Billion by 2033 at a 41.7% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 2.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.2 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 62.3 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 41.7% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are PTC Blippar Group Limited, Holition Ltd., INDE, Imaginate Technologies, ViewAR GmbH, Inter IKEA Systems B.V, Wikitude, Marxent Labs, Kudan, Sephora USA Inc., Google, Apple Inc., Amazon com Inc., Augment, Microsoft Corporation, Zugara Inc., Vuforia, Maxst, Inglobe Technologies, and others.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Augmented Reality in Retail Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.2 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 62.3 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 41.7% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Augmented Reality in Retail Market: Overview

Augmented reality (AR) continues to reshape the retail landscape, with several key trends driving innovation and consumer engagement.

Personalized shopping experiences are gaining momentum, as AR enables retailers to tailor product recommendations and virtual try-on experiences based on individual preferences and past behavior. This customization enhances customer satisfaction and increases conversion rates.

Secondly, AR-powered virtual try-on solutions are becoming increasingly sophisticated, allowing consumers to visualize products such as clothing, cosmetics, and furniture in real time, thereby reducing the need for physical store visits and minimizing returns.

Thirdly, the integration of AR into marketing campaigns and product launches is on the rise, as retailers leverage immersive storytelling and interactive experiences to captivate audiences and drive brand engagement. Fourthly, advancements in AR technology, including wearable devices and spatial computing, are expanding the possibilities for immersive retail experiences both in-store and online.

Finally, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of AR-driven contactless shopping solutions, such as virtual tours and remote assistance, further cementing AR as a crucial tool for enhancing safety and convenience in retail environments.

By Component, the Software segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Software is a subset of artificial intelligence that enables computers to learn from data and improve performance on specific tasks without being explicitly programmed.

By Device Type, Head Mounted Display segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. A Head-Mounted Display (HMD) is a wearable device that presents virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR) content directly in front of the user’s eyes.

By Application, the Information systems segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Information systems (IS) encompass the combination of hardware, software, data, procedures, and people that are used to collect, process, store, and distribute information within an organization.

North America leads in augmented reality retail, with companies like Apple, Google, and Microsoft driving innovation, enhancing shopping experiences, and reshaping consumer engagement through immersive technologies.

Blippar Group Limited uses the camera on your smartphone or tablet to recognize images and real-world objects and show digital content right on top. When you scan something, we use artificial intelligence to find relevant content.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 4.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 62.3 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 2.4 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 41.7% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Component, Device Type, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed Global Augmented Reality in Retail market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict the in-depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Augmented Reality in the Retail industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2033

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Augmented Reality in Retail Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Augmented Reality in Retail market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global Augmented Reality in Retail market in 2023 with a market share of 42.5% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

North America is at the forefront of driving augmented reality (AR) in the retail market due to its technological innovation and consumer readiness. Leading tech companies, such as Apple and Google, are based in the region and continuously develop sophisticated AR platforms and tools that retailers can integrate into their marketing and sales strategies.

Retail giants like Walmart and IKEA have adopted AR to enhance the shopping experience, allowing customers to visualize products in their homes before purchasing. This trend is fuelled by high smartphone penetration and advanced internet infrastructure, facilitating seamless AR experiences.

North America’s strong emphasis on e-commerce and digital transformation, combined with a tech-savvy population, provides fertile ground for AR innovations. Furthermore, investment in AR startups and collaborations between tech firms and retail businesses contribute to the dynamic growth of AR applications in the retail sector.

List of the prominent players in the Augmented Reality in Retail Market:

PTC Blippar Group Limited

Holition Ltd.

INDE

Imaginate Technologies

ViewAR GmbH

Inter IKEA Systems B.V

Wikitude

Marxent Labs

Kudan

Sephora USA Inc.

Google

Apple Inc.

Amazon com Inc.

Augment

Microsoft Corporation

Zugara Inc.

Vuforia

Maxst

Inglobe Technologies

Others

The Augmented Reality in Retail Market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Device Type

Head Mounted Display

Smart AR Mirror

Handheld Device

By Application

Information Systems

Advertising and Marketing

Try on Solutions

Planning and Designing

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

