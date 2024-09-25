Anomalo Launches First Fully-Containerized Native Data Quality App for Observability on Snowflake Marketplace

Anomalo Also Announces Snowflake Premier Partner Status

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anomalo, the complete data quality platform company, today announced it has deepened its collaboration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, with the general availability of its Snowflake Native App. With this launch, Anomalo is now available on the Snowflake Marketplace and eligible for procurement through Snowflake’s Marketplace Capacity Drawdown program. Anomalo is the first company to build a data observability Snowflake Native App with Snowpark Container Services, ensuring that data remains within the customer's environment.



Anomalo also announced that it has achieved Snowflake Premier Partner Status. Anomalo first began working with Snowflake in 2022, expanded its monitoring support for the Snowflake AI Data Cloud in 2023 and is part of the Snowflake Horizon partner ecosystem.

With today’s announcement, customers are now able to deploy Anomalo for monitoring their tables right inside Snowflake with just a few clicks. Anomalo’s Snowflake Native App is another example of Anomalo’s commitment to being accessible and easy to use within enterprise customers' stringent data management requirements.

With a combination of user-specified parameters and AI-powered automated monitoring, Anomalo looks deep into data to understand patterns and alerts users to anomalous data. Proactive alerts and root cause analysis enable swift issues resolution, preventing bad data from impacting the business. Customers including, Block, Discover Financial and Included Health, securely use Anomalo, using a fully hosted, SOC 2–certified SaaS app, or directly within a virtual private cloud (VPC) where data never leaves the customer’s environment.

Unmesh Jagtap, Director of Product Management, Snowflake Native Apps, Snowflake, said: “Anomalo’s innovative approach to data quality perfectly complements Snowflake’s mission to enable every organization to be data-driven. The launch of Anomalo’s Snowflake Native App within the Marketplace underscores the strength of our collaboration and our shared commitment to providing customers with cutting-edge solutions that ensure the trustworthiness of their data, all within the secure environment of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.”

Elliot Shmukler, co-founder and CEO of Anomalo, said: “We’re thrilled to bring the power of Anomalo directly into the ecosystem as a Snowflake Native App. We’ve built the Anomalo product from day one to offer an unprecedented level of privacy and security to our enterprise customers, by allowing them to monitor their data without it having to leave their secure enterprise cloud environment. This launch reflects our continued commitment to this approach, by allowing our Snowflake customers to monitor their data with Anomalo without any data leaving their Snowflake environment.”

Anomalo helps enterprises build confidence in the data they use to make decisions and build products. Enterprises can simply connect Anomalo’s complete data quality platform to their data warehouse or lakehouse and begin monitoring their data in less than 5 minutes, all with minimal configuration and without a single line of code. Then, they can automatically detect and understand the root-cause of data issues, before anyone else. Anomalo is backed by SignalFire, Norwest Venture Partners, Foundation Capital, Two Sigma Ventures, Village Global, First Round Capital and Databricks Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.anomalo.com/ or follow @anomalo_hq.

