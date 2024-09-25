Freight Partners Group Experiencing Boost to LTL Efficiency with Shiplify

– Shiplify helping FPG save their customers time and money by identifying accessorials while providing proactive location data to FPG customers –



ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shiplify , the primary accessorial revenue identifier for carriers, shippers and third party logistics (3PL) providers, today announced significant improvements in less-than-truckload (LTL) efficiency for its client, Freight Partners Group (FPG). As a technology-driven logistics company, FPG specializes in integrations, and their partnership with Shiplify has enhanced their operational capabilities.

FPG has been in operation for three years, focusing on the seamless execution and orchestration of freight movements for companies shipping small packages and larger, palletized items. Their clientele primarily consists of recycling yards that frequently encounter visibility issues, resulting in errors in service selection and accessorial charges, leading to unexpected fees and a complicated shipping process.

To address these challenges, FPG implemented Shiplify’s advanced AI-driven solution. Shiplify’s system ensures accurate service selection and upfront accessorial charges, drastically reducing costly errors. By automating the selection process based on shipment details, Shiplify has helped FPG mitigate the aggressive pursuit of additional hidden fees by carriers, which often catch clients unprepared.

“Shiplify has transformed our operations,” said Tom Burke, CEO and Founder, FPG. “As a 3PL, we depend on precise address information for efficient shipping. Integrating their API into our EZShip platform allows us to verify every address, identifying commercial or residential locations, limited access, and lift-gate requirements. They have saved our customers thousands of dollars by avoiding extra carrier charges, significantly reducing invoices for additional fees. The integration has added much-needed efficiency to our LTL business, where carriers often seek extra costs.”

The Shiplify integration has offered several key benefits, including accurate service selection, which automatically identifies and enforces correct accessorial charges based on shipment details. Shiplify's user-friendly data translation simplifies the shipping process, while the company's real-time data updates provide accurate and timely location data to customers, preventing unexpected fees. Additionally, the seamless API integration quickly integrates with FPG’s existing systems without disrupting operations.

“Freight brokers need to turn to data to build stronger customer and carrier relationships,” added North Winship, President, Shiplify. “We are at the forefront of this charge, providing data that can be used proactively rather than reactively. Our platform not only helps with revenue retention by identifying key accessorial captures but also provides FPG’s customers with more visible, clear and actionable location insights. This level of transparency ensures a better overall experience, fostering trust and satisfaction between FPG and their customers while enhancing operational efficiency.”

Results from Shiplify Integration include reduced accessorial charges to the tune of 37% and enhanced customer satisfaction, resulting in a significant increase in customer retention.

The integration and the results highlight the significant need for advanced location insights for logistics service providers. Freight Partners Group, leveraging Shiplify, has reinforced its commitment to efficiency, cost-effectiveness and superior customer service.

