SELF-HELP MANUAL FURTHERS HEALTH THROUGH SCIENCE AND BIBLICAL KNOWLEDGE AT TWO KEY BOOK GATHERINGS

Health Through the Psalms: To Do God's Will

Nurse-Educator Maureen Greer opens a twelve-week journey aimed at nurturing physical health and fostering spiritual growth

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In her newest revolutionary guide, “Health Through the Psalms: To Do God’s Will,” author Maureen Greer offers the audience a unique and transformative approach to improving their health through a 12-week program inspired by scripture. This enlightening book is set to be featured at The 35th Word on the Street Toronto Books and Magazine Festival and the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair.Drawing inspiration from twelve meticulously chosen psalms, this program takes a holistic approach to physical well-being and spiritual growth. Each week, readers delve into a unique health-related topic, learning about the significant relationship between the human body and mind, as well as how these factors influence the individual overall.However, the program places a strong emphasis on faith development. Greer uses scripture to urge people to seek a greater connection with God while pursuing better health. Each week's program is accompanied by prayers to support Christians along their spiritual path, allowing them to ask God for the strength and wisdom they need to implement these positive changes.Author Maureen Greer is a teacher and a nurse with three undergraduate degrees in education, nursing, and music, as well as a master's degree in educational psychology. Her dedication to brain and body health began with the birth of her sixth child, who was diagnosed with Down syndrome. As a result, she began researching the brain-body link and how diet and lifestyle affect overall development and health. Her passion for functional nutrition and her profound Christian faith motivate her to help people improve their health while also growing closer to God.Maureen Greer's “Health Through the Psalms: To Do God’s Will” is ideal for those looking for a faith-based health improvement plan. It is an approachable and inspiring guide to holistic health that combines scripture, nutrition, and practical measures to attain long-term benefits. Whether young or old, this program provides a road map for anybody wishing to improve their well-being while being grounded in faith.Welcome a holistic transformation with this enlightening masterwork. Check out its featured pages on The Maple Staple ’s exhibit, in partnership with Bookside Press , during The Word on the Street’s 2024 festival. Visit Zone B, near Stage B: Across the Universe, at Queen’s Park Crescent East, Toronto, on September 28-29, 2024.The book is also set to grace the Frankfurt Book Fair 2024 from October 16th to 20th at Messe Frankfurt, Germany. Visit The Maple Staple bookstore’s booth, still co-presented by Bookside Press, at Hall 5.1, Stand C35. Now up for grabs at Amazon and other leading book retailers around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.