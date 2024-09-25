Seabrook and Windermere Real Estate Announce Strategic Partnership and Exclusive Sales Relationship

Seabrook, WA Windermere and Seabrook leadership: Geoff Wood, Jill Jacobi Wood, Casey Roloff, OB Jacobi Seabrook, WA

The partnership represents an opportunity for growth of the vibrant PNW beach town, meeting the desire for more opportunities to live, work, and vacation.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seabrook , an award-winning destination on the Washington Coast, has announced a strategic sales partnership with the region’s largest residential real estate company Windermere Real Estate. The partnership represents an opportunity for continued growth and development of the one-of-a-kind Pacific Northwest beach town, meeting the desire for more opportunities to live, work, and vacation.As part of the collaboration, Windermere will have the opportunity to connect clients with a vibrant, accessible community prioritizing people and experiences, and Seabrook will be able to directly access thousands of real estate brokers and clientele seeking this type of lifestyle, be it for a weekend or a lifetime.A local Windermere office will open in Seabrook later this year, building upon the existing success of Seabrook’s real estate market. Since January of 2023, the Seabrook real estate team has facilitated over $87 million in sales across 84 transactions, supported by a team of 4 agents with plans to grow the team later this year and into 2025.Windermere Real Estate was founded in Seattle in 1972 and is the largest regional real estate company in the Western U.S. with over 300 offices and 6,500 agents in nine states. In 2023, Windermere closed over 47,000 home sales for more than $33 billion in volume.“Windermere has spent over 50 years transforming residential landscapes into thriving communities and we are thrilled to extend our expertise to the shores of Seabrook,” said OB Jacobi, Co-President of Windermere Real Estate. “As Seabrook evolves into one of the most desirable destinations in the Northwest, we see an incredible opportunity to connect the Windermere brand and our extensive clientele with Seabrook’s vibrant coastal lifestyle. Our shared commitment to community, innovation, and service makes this partnership a natural fit.”Seabrook was founded in 2004, and since its inception has been the most successful vacation community in the Pacific Northwest, selling over $700 million in real estate. Windermere's network will help boost sales velocity as Seabrook develops two new adjacent villages valued at over $1.5 billion in real estate. Seabrook has been a pioneer in innovative and environmentally conscious, purpose-built town design with CEO and Founder Casey Roloff and his team on the ground floor of designing, developing, and executing walkable and mixed-use spaces on a pedestrian scale. Their new-urbanism model seamlessly connects the urban and natural environments on Washington State’s Pacific coastline.In November 2023, Seabrook announced the expansion approval of two new retail villages, 1,500+ additional homes, a world-class spa and wellness center, a luxury hotel, a regenerative farm, and more than 10 hamlets across 700 acres. The town of Seabrook and the two new villages will include nearly 400 acres of coastal forest trails and connect to 600 acres of public land that will include increased hiking, mountain biking, and equestrian trails through an agreement with the Department of Natural Resources.“Windermere Real Estate was a launching pad for my career” said Roloff, whose real estate career started in college when he worked at Windermere in 1994. “It’s surreal to come full circle and partner with a company and brand that I have always admired and looked up to. The Windermere culture and family atmosphere is something we have strived for with our own town building company over the past 25 years. We look forward to building a strong, collaborative partnership, and leveraging our shared values to take our coastal town to new heights.”About Seabrook:The vibrant town of Seabrook, co-founded by Casey and Laura Roloff, is a sustainable haven for full-time residents, vacationers, and day-trippers—a walkable urban oasis seamlessly woven into nature on the Washington Coast. With miles of wide-open beach, 18 parks, an event space, boutique spa, fitness center, hundreds of acres of mountain biking and hiking trails, central amphitheater, sports and pickleball courts, indoor and outdoor pools, award-winning restaurants, and curated shopping options, Seabrook is an ideal destination for all ages. The town boasts over 600 homes, including 300 vacation homes of various sizes and styles available for rent. For more information, visit seabrookwa.com.About Windermere Real Estate:Windermere Real Estate is the largest regional real estate company in the Western U.S. with over 300 offices and 6,500 agents in nine states. Last year, Windermere closed over 47,000 home sales for more than $33 billion in volume. The Windermere family has a proud heritage of serving our neighbors via the Windermere Foundation, which funds services for low-income and homeless families. Since 1989, the Windermere Foundation has contributed more than $53 million toward improving lives in the communities where we live and work. For more information, visit windermere.com.Media contacts:Lesa Linster (Seabrook) – 206.550.1200 lesa@linster.comLisa Willis (Seabrook) – 617.968.2979 lisa@lisawilliscreative.comShelley Rossi (Windermere) – 425.269.7132 shelley.rossi@windermere.com

