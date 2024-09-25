Governor Hochul Announces $80 Million Available to Support Nonprofit Arts and Cultural Organizations Across New York State

New York State Council on the Arts Executive Director Erika Mallin said, “These critical projects create pathways forward for our cultural facilities and galvanize their communities with economic and social benefits that far surpass their investment. Arts and culture projects exponentially improve their communities with powerful boosts to tourism, small businesses, personal prosperity and health. When we provide this kind of support, we are giving organizations the opportunity to dream big and to serve more and more New Yorkers and visitors alike.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Hudson Valley Shakespeare, one of New York State’s most popular regional venues, draws visitors from every corner of the country and is an important economic driver in the Mid-Hudson Region. ESD is proud to support the Hudson Valley Shakespeare expansion so that even more residents and visitors can experience live theater for many years to come.”

Empire State Development Vice President and Executive Director of Tourism Ross D. Levi said, "The arts are a vital tourism generator for New York, and I LOVE NY continues to promote the state's unparalleled cultural offerings. Under Governor Hochul, these investments will help improve and create new opportunities for guests to experience the arts for themselves and find out how easy it is to love New York."

State Senator Jose M. Serrano said, "This continued investment in our arts and cultural organizations recognizes how they power and support our economy, our educational systems and our communities. I am proud that New York State recognizes the critical importance of keeping arts and culture accessible and available.”

Assemblymember Daniel O'Donnell said, "New York has long been the arts and culture capital of our nation. As our arts sector works to build modern and resilient infrastructure, these capital grants will help fortify organizations which have long been shining lights in their communities. These investments reaffirm our faith in the small businesses, workers, and artists that define our towns and cities, while also directly bolstering local economies. The future of our arts sector is bright.”

Hudson Valley Shakespeare’s Artistic Director Davis McCallum said, “Receiving one of the Large Capital Grants in 2022 was critical to our breaking ground today on the country's first purpose-built LEED Platinum theater, on a 98-acre eco-campus overlooking the Hudson River. We are deeply grateful to NYSCA for their early support for a transformational project that brings together the arts, environmental sustainability, and economic development. NYSCA's support of arts and culture organizations like HVS is incredibly impactful not only in communities like ours in the Mid Hudson Valley, but across the entire New York State.”

