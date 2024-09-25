Submit Release
The State Board of Education Wants the District’s School Nurse Staffing Shortage Fixed

Last week, the State Board unanimously approved SR24-18: Advocating for Enhanced School Nurse Staffing and Support in DC School. The resolution decries the District’s current cluster staffing model - which, as the resolution points out, leaves many DC students with inadequate access to a school nurse during the school day - and suggests tactics to support, grow and strengthen school nursing within the District.

 

The resolution specifically calls for:

  • Full-time nurses in every DC public school and public charter school during normal and extended school hours
  • DC Health to estimate the cost of offering school nurses more competitive salaries
  • Greater funding in the Children’s School Services Program grant to increase school nurse staffing
  • Inquiry into whether current grants are limiting on-site health care professionals from providing services they’re qualified to do
  • The creation of a student loan repayment program for school nurses
  • In-District efforts to promote interest in the school nursing vocation

 

Explore the resolution and attachments in full below.

