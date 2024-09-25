ASHES OF LEE DODSON, JUNIOR TO BE DROPPED FROM B-17 BOMBER IN HIS MEMORY IN ALBEQUERQUE, NM

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 29, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. MT, A B-17 bomber will fly from Mesa, Arizona to Albequerque, NM, dropping the ashes of the late Lee Dodson, over the town of Datil. Dodson was the late son of of Lee White Dodson Sr., a First Lieutenant in the United States Army Air Corps, who was KIA in the 384th Bomber Group, Heavy, 544th Bomber Squadron on September 13, 1944 at Salfield, Germany.Lee Jr. wanted to serve in the United States military but was not able do as his mother was left a widow and the “surviving son” exemption which prevented him from being able to enlist.“What an honor it is to have my father memorialized in exactly the way he always dreamed to be,” said Heather Dodson, daughter of Lee and granddaughter of Lee Sr. “To have my father’s bucket wish list fulfilled is something he would be so thrilled with – what an amazing, unique way to honor his memory for eternity”.“All took the same oath to serve and defend. Serving and defending and taking care of the oath – even though many who come are initially strangers, they all took the same oath which makes them battlefield brothers, no matter which war they served in, “ said Heather.Lee Dodson Jr. is the author of the book INFILTRATION which discusses the problems at the U.S. Border of Arizona-Mexico from years ago and how it all comes to fruition in the present day.INFILTRATION is available to purchase via Amazon ( https://www.amazon.com/Infiltration-Mr-Lee-W-Dodson/dp/1492382124 #30

