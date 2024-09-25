Merrick County Problem-Solving Court Celebrates Graduation

A Problem-Solving Court graduation was held at the Merrick County Courthouse on September 9, 2024. Judge Rachel A. Daugherty presided. In attendance were Senator Loren Lippincott, Hamilton/Merrick County Board Members, District 5 probation staff, friends, and family.

A Problem-Solving Court graduation is a significant occasion where past and current problem-solving court participants come together to share their triumphs and challenges faced throughout their involvement in the program. It serves as a time to celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of individuals like Jamie.

Problem-Solving Courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders, which utilizes a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to achieve a reduction in recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. The court aims to protect public safety and increase the participant’s likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.

For additional information, please contact:

Morgan Campbell, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator

Phone: (402) 362-6540 Email: morgan.campbell@nejudicial.gov

Photo: Judge Rachel Daugherty with graduate Jamie