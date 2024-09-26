Mario Gunde Peters & Kelley Share Penalties and Defense Options for Grand Theft in FLorida

Grand Theft in Florida

MERRITT ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grand theft in Florida is a serious crime carrying significant legal consequences. Understanding the specific laws and penalties associated with grand theft is essential for individuals facing such charges.Florida Statutes, Section 812.014, defines grand theft as the unlawful taking or use of property valued at $750.00 or more. The crime is classified as a felony, and the penalties can vary depending on the circumstances of the case.Penalties for Grand Theft in Florida:Third-degree felony: Up to five years in prison or probation, a fine of $5,000, or both.Second-degree felony: Up to fifteen years in prison or probation, a fine of $10,000, or both.First-degree felony: Up to 30 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.The specific degree of the felony depends on the value of the stolen property and other factors.Defenses to Grand Theft Charges:While grand theft is a serious offense, there are potential defenses that individuals can raise in court. Some common defenses include:Lack of intent: If the defendant did not intend to steal the property.Consent: If the defendant had permission to take or use the property.Mistake of fact: If the defendant mistakenly believed they owned the property.Legal Advice for Grand Theft Charges:If you or someone you know is facing grand theft charges, it is crucial to consult with a qualified criminal defense attorney . An experienced criminal defense law firm can help you understand your rights, explore potential defenses, and navigate the legal process.###Mario Gunde Peters & Kelley is a Florida Law Firm committed to providing exceptional legal representation to our clients. Our team of experienced attorneys is dedicated to achieving the best possible outcomes for every case. At Mario Gunde Peters & Kelley, we believe in building solid relationships with our clients. We are here to listen to your needs and provide personalized legal advice.For more information on Mario Gunde Peters & Kelley or to schedule a consultation, please contact us at 321-631-0506 or visit our website at legal-eagles.com.

