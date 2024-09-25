Thumbscore Enhances Employee Benefit Offering with Western & Southern Financial Group Term Life Insurance Product

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumbscore , a leader in leveraging behavioral economics and AI technology to transform employee benefits, is proud to announce the addition of Western & Southern Financial Group ’s innovative life insurance product to its voluntary employer benefits offerings.



“We are thrilled to include Western & Southern’s life insurance product among our worksite product offerings for employers,” said David Thorne, CEO of Thumbscore . “Our platform’s ability to simplify complex insurance decisions and provide consumers personalized recommendations aligns perfectly with Western & Southern’s commitment to offering accessible and straightforward life insurance solutions. Incorporating Western & Southern’s product onto the Thumbscore platform can enhance the customer experience and help ensure that families receive the protection they need.”

By offering the Western & Southern life insurance product (issued by Western-Southern Life Assurance Company) on Thumbscore’s platform and leveraging its technology, Western & Southern aims to provide an even more streamlined and user-friendly experience for policyholders. “This opportunity represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide affordable protection for families while making life insurance more accessible and easier to understand,” said Adam Zuckerberg, vice president of Worksite Solutions for Western & Southern Financial Group .

Thumbscore humanizes advanced AI algorithms and behavioral economics to simplify the decision-making process for consumers, ensuring that they choose the most suitable life insurance coverage based on their unique needs.

“While we are leveraging the latest technology, we aim to enhance the life insurance buying experience for families, informing them in the right way at the right time with clear tailored options, making it easier for them to make informed decisions about their life insurance coverage,” said Thorne.

Thumbscore continues to receive industry recognition for its innovative approach to employee benefits and insurance solutions. It was named an honoree for the 10 th Annual Wichita Business Journal Innovation Awards , and it has been acknowledged globally at InsureTech Connect for its efforts to set new industry standards with its AI-driven platform.

About Thumbscore

Thumbscore is a trailblazer in employee benefits and insurance solutions, blending behavioral economics with AI technology to enhance decision-making processes. Thumbscore’s platform analyzes employee profiles, historical benefit choices, and market trends using advanced AI algorithms. By addressing cognitive biases and decision-making hurdles, Thumbscore presents options in a simplified manner, resulting in increased engagement and satisfaction. For more information, visit https://www.thumbscore.app/

About Western & Southern Financial Group

Founded in Cincinnati in 1888 as The Western and Southern Life Insurance Company, Western & Southern Financial Group, Inc., a Fortune 500® company at No. 284, is the parent company of a group of diversified financial services businesses . Its assets owned ($78 billion) and managed ($39 billion) totaled $117 billion as of June 30, 2024. Western & Southern is one of the strongest life insurance groups in the world. Its seven life insurance subsidiaries (The Western and Southern Life Insurance Company, Western-Southern Life Assurance Company, Columbus Life Insurance Company, Gerber Life Insurance Company, Integrity Life Insurance Company, The Lafayette Life Insurance Company, and National Integrity Life Insurance Company) maintain very strong financial ratings. Other member companies include Eagle Realty Group, LLC; Fabric by Gerber Life; Fort Washington Investment Advisors, Inc.; Gerber Life Agency; IFS Financial Services, Inc.; Touchstone Advisors, Inc.; Touchstone Securities, Inc.; W&S Brokerage Services, Inc.; and W&S Financial Group Distributors, Inc. Western & Southern is a title sponsor of several major community events every year. From 2002 to 2023, it served as title sponsor of Cincinnati’s longtime professional tennis tournament – now named the Cincinnati Open – an ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event and one of the premier tournaments in the sport. The company continues to serve as a major sponsor of the event.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

jen@stnickmedia.com

859-803-6597

Legal Disclaimer:

