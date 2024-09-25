Heray Spice Uplifts Food Integrity Commitment with the Non-GMO Project

Named recipient of Equity Transfer Program & joins new Food Integrity Collective as brand cohort member

Bellingham, Wash., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heray Spice , a Chicago-based family-owned business specializing in premium Afghan saffron, has been named the latest recipient of the Non-GMO Project's Equitable Transfer Program (ETP) and has signed on as a founding brand member of the Project's new Food Integrity Collective .

Equity Transfer Program Grant

The ETP , launched by the Project in 2023, supports equity and inclusion in the natural products industry by offering financial resources to Black, Indigenous, multi-racial, and people of color (BIMPOC)-led brands for Non-GMO Project verification costs.

Founded in 2017 by Mohammad Salehi, a former military linguist from a farming family, Heray Spice ensures fair-trade prices for farmers. It established a farmers' cooperative with profit-sharing options in 2019. Today, Heray Spice's team partners with 110 Afghan farms, and has expanded into diverse crops based on consumer demand and farmer availability.

"The Non-GMO Project team impressed us at every turn. Their unique approach, clear communication, and genuine care set them apart. Achieving this verification reflects not just our commitment to transparency, but also the Project's exceptional support throughout our journey. Their mission resonates with ours," said Salehi.

Heray Spice used the ETP grant to complete Non-GMO Project verification for five products, including: Afghan Saffron, Afghan Caraway Seeds, Green Coriander Seeds, Herati Mint Leaves, and Afghan Wild Cumin Seeds. New packaging featuring the Non-GMO Project's Butterfly label will be available soon.

The Project recently closed its fourth round of applications for ETP and has doubled its support to $10,000.

Food Integrity Collective Founding Member

Heray Spice has also joined the Non-GMO Project's new Food Integrity Collective as a founding brand cohort member. This initiative aims to revolutionize the retail food system by addressing root causes of food and health crises through an interdependent approach. In doing so, Heray Spice joins other pioneering brands, such as Atlantic Sea Farms, Califia Farms, and Pasturebird.

Salehi shared, "We're excited to contribute to a movement that prioritizes food integrity and the wellbeing of communities and environments that produce it."

Megan Westgate, CEO of the Non-GMO Project and Food Integrity Collective, said: "Heray Spice's dedication to transparency, ethical sourcing, and community empowerment exemplifies the values we aim to embrace in transforming our food system."

###

About the Non-GMO Project

The Non-GMO Project is a mission-driven nonprofit organization dedicated to collaboratively creating a retail food system that promotes and restores health in humans, communities, and the broader collective of life on Earth through its Non-GMO Project Verified seal and the new Food Integrity Collective . The Project’s seal remains North America’s most trusted third-party verification for GMO avoidance. Backed by our rigorous Standard, the Butterfly label is a meaningful way for brands and retailers to show their commitment to non-GMO choices and the food transparency that shoppers seek. Learn more at www.nongmoproject.org .

About Heray Spice

Heray Spice is a Chicago-based company specializing in premium Afghan spices. Founded by Mohammad Salehi, a former US Army linguist and immigrant from Afghanistan, Heray Spice is dedicated to creating a transparent supply chain that supports Afghan farmers and provides chefs and home cooks with the finest quality spices. Learn more at https://herayspice.com/ .

Attachments

Alex Tursi Non-GMO Project 360-255-7704 press@nongmoproject.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.