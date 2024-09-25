Brokerages Rayse their hands, pushing back against the settlements & launching platform articulating Agent value

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rayse, the pioneering technology platform redefining the real estate agent-client relationship, is pleased to announce that they have begun rolling out its platform to its first 200 brokerages. Rayse offers a transparent, real-time solution for tracking and communicating buyer agent services, revolutionizing the home buying experience.



According to research from WAV Group, 25% of home buyers believe that their agent only spends 10 hours or less representing them in a real estate purchase, and 46% believe that it is less than 15 hours. "The amount of agent work and tasks involved in a real estate transaction is often misunderstood by clients," said James Dwiggins, Co-CEO of NextHome and cofounder of Rayse. Rayse addresses the need for greater transparency and communication in buyer agency by providing a detailed journey of agent activities, showcasing the value they bring to the transaction.

Developed in collaboration with leading brokerages, franchisors, and multiple listing service (MLS) providers, Rayse has garnered significant industry support. "We believe in shared ownership of technology solutions to benefit both real estate professionals and their clients," said Howard W. "Hoby" Hanna IV, CEO of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, an early investor in Rayse. Founding investors in Rayse completed over 1.1 million transactions in 2023, and the combined agent count among brokers and MLSs is over 470,000, according to data provided by T3 Sixty.

Rayse is committed to providing exceptional support to its users. The company has implemented a comprehensive onboarding program, including Rayse Ambassadors, who offer personalized training and assistance to agents within their brokerages. "We are solving a major communication challenge in the industry," said Ashley Terrell-Kayiran, Chief Revenue Officer at Rayse. "By automating the tracking of agent activities and providing milestone reports, Rayse empowers agents to clearly demonstrate their value and build trust with their clients."

Why Rayse for agents?

As buyers shop for agents, they want the right representation for the right cost. Rayse makes it crystal clear why they should pick you, and pay you. The Rayse platform strengthens agent value propositions and client relationships.

Client Services Presentations

Establish trust and transparency from the beginning. Crisp visuals provide a clear vision of timelines, financial structures, and agreements and show that you set the standard for excellence.

A Collaborative App

Connects agents and clients through automated real-time updates. Each client experiences unparalleled clarity where milestones and outcomes are celebrated, and next steps are always clear; reducing client anxiety and those “what’s happening with …?” phone calls.

Closing Reports

Aggregate everything you do, leaving the client thinking they didn’t pay you enough. Rayse easily connects what you do as an agent with the benefits buyers get before, during, and after the entire buying experience – from the first meeting to when you hand them their keys.

Why Rayse for Brokers?

Rayse creates an accountable standard for service designed to increase brokerage brand recognition. Through Rayse, every agent in your brokerage is accountable and connected to exceptional standards. Clients now have the chance to work with agents who are verifiably the best.

Consistent Brand Excellence

Rayse helps brokerages stand out by offering a system that not only strengthens the connection between agents and clients, but also reinforces your brand’s consistent commitment to excellence. For the first time, brokerages can set clear standards of professionalism that all agents follow, ensuring a higher level of service across the board.

Revenue and Reputation

When you raise the bar with clear standards of professionalism throughout your company, it directly impacts compensation. More professional agents lead to higher compensation and better overall revenue. With a fully white-label platform, you can build your brokerage’s brand and deliver a seamless, branded client experience. It is about elevating your company’s reputation, which only strengthens your presence in the market.

Raising the bar for brokerages

Real estate is at a turning point, and soon there will be only two types of professionals: those who adapt and those who don’t. Agents can’t continue doing things the way they have for the last decade and expect to succeed in a different reality. Rayse makes real estate compensation simple. The new path is clear, and forward-thinking leaders are ready to guide their brokerages toward a new, accountable standard of excellence.

Rayse is currently onboarding its first 200 brokerages and has a growing waitlist of firms eager to adopt the platform. The company's rapid expansion reflects the strong demand and timing for its innovative solution.

About Rayse

Rayse is a pioneering technology that redefines the real estate agent-client relationship by visualizing and amplifying agent value. The platform empowers agents to elevate the home buying and selling experience through enhanced transparency, clarity, and accountability. By leveraging data-driven insights, Rayse streamlines communication, simplifies processes, and builds trust at every stage of the real estate transaction, ensuring a more informed and seamless journey for both agents and clients. Rayse is transforming the way homes are bought and sold, setting a new standard for agent excellence in real estate transactions.

For more information about Rayse and its transformative impact on the real estate industry, please visit www.rayse.com or contact pr@rayse.com .

Note: Click Here to view a recent Rayse launch announcement by California Regional MLS.

