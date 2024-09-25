Koelis Announces New Compact 3D Probe to Improve Workflow and Reprocessing

New 3D Ultrasound Probe maximizes auto reprocessing compatibility

New probe adaptor improves needle guidance for targeted biopsy and treatment

GRENOBLE, France and PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koelis, SAS (“Koelis” or the “Company”, www.koelis.com), a global leader and innovator in prostate care, announced today the release of a new, compact 3D transducer for transperineal fusion biopsy and treatment. Koelis is now compatible with both the market leading high-level disinfection systems (Trophon® and Astra®VR).

As the policies and procedures for ultrasound probe reprocessing continue to evolve, Koelis has reengineered our popular transperineal side-fire 3D probe to allow compatibility with the market leading auto re-processing systems in the USA. Its new compact 3D transducer retains the same functionality and ultrasound image quality. The redesign also allowed us to make a significant improvement on the SteadyPro® adaptor that is used to support the new compact probe during the procedure and offers easier movement of the ultrasound probe when targeting regions of interest in the prostate during an MRI guided fusion biopsy or treatment.

Michael Daneshvar, MD Chief, Division of Urologic Oncology at UC Irvine commented “Years ago we anticipated the shift to transperineal MRI fusion biopsy and chose Koelis at UCI for its accuracy and user-friendly software. As our patient volume grew, we started to shift patients to our clinic and implemented TP biopsy under local anesthesia, which the Koelis Trinity platform is very much suitable for. We quickly realized that a fusion biopsy with local anesthesia relies on an efficient and accurate workflow that is tolerable for the patient, so we are really happy Koelis found the solutions to improve our reprocessing workflow with this new Trophon® compatible probe. As a result of this redesign, my work as the urologist performing the biopsy is also improved with the new stepper design which makes it easier to perform targeted biopsies.”

Mr. Mark Rooney, Koelis VP & General Manager in the USA, commented: “We are excited to bring this new probe to market. Koelis has listened to our customers and this newly re-engineered Koelis compact transperineal probe helps ensure we remain the technology of choice for US customers looking to start a new MRI Fusion program or upgrade from another technology.”

The Koelis Trinity® system enables urologists to perform 3D targeted fusion biopsy in prostate cancer. Trinity integrates 3D ultrasound imaging with proprietary MRI-US fusion image guidance that features the Company’s unique prostate motion tracking software (OBT Fusion®). The compact Koelis Trinity® system does not require interfaces with either external ultrasound equipment or external sensors and the versatility of the Trinity platform is enabling Koelis to lead the ongoing paradigm shift in prostate cancer care to more accurate biopsy diagnoses and more choices for less invasive treatments.

About KOELIS

Headquartered in Grenoble, France, Koelis has been a pioneer and leader of MRI-US fusion image guidance technology since 2006. Featuring proprietary 3D ultrasound and prostate motion tracking software (OBT Fusion®), the Koelis Trinity® system facilitates more accurate biopsy diagnosis as well as enabling “focal” prostate cancer treatment alternatives to traditional “total” organ treatments such as surgical prostatectomy and radiation. The Company’s commitment to minimally invasive prostate cancer treatments includes a multi-center clinical registry (“Violette”, NCT04582656) in Europe based on Trinity-guided microwave ablation technology. Koelis has offices in Grenoble (France), Princeton (NJ, USA), Saarbrücken (Germany) and Singapore to serve more than 50 countries. Learn more about KOELIS at www.koelis.com.

Koelis Compact Transperineal 3D Ultrasound Probe The Koelis compact transperineal 3D ultrasound probe is compatible with market leading disinfection systems.

