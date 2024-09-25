The American Red Cross Awards Nearly $1.4 Million to Money Management International for Hawaii Wildfire Recovery Efforts

Program to deliver financial resiliency and housing stability services to hundreds of Hawaiians, increase capacity of local organizations

STAFFORD, Texas, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Red Cross has awarded a nearly $1.4 million grant to nonprofits Money Management International (MMI) and its Hawaii-based partners, Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) and Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc. (MEO), to support those impacted by the devastating 2023 wildfires.

The grant, which runs to July 2025, will provide comprehensive financial counseling, education, and technical assistance to residents impacted by the Maui wildfires, focusing on promoting long-term financial resilience. It will also increase the capacity of CNHA and MEO to deliver services through MMI’s housing counselor training, additional staffing, and technology enhancements. Additionally, funding will support MMI’s outreach efforts and engagement with Honolulu-based Ward Research to gain local insights.

"MMI is uniquely positioned to deliver our award-winning solutions anywhere in the United States and its territories,” said Michelle Jones , Chief External Affairs Officer at MMI. “We are grateful to the Red Cross for their generous support in helping us reach those impacted by the Hawaii wildfires and assist them in their recovery. Our goal is to provide critical resources that will not only assist with immediate needs but also lay the foundation for long-term economic growth and strength."

The Red Cross, with support from the American public, has been providing emergency relief and long-term recovery support in response to the wildfires. The partnership with MMI marks a continued effort to aid those in need through financial education and housing counseling, ensuring that survivors have the tools they need to recover and rebuild.

"The Red Cross is committed to supporting communities affected by the devastation of the Hawaii wildfires,” added Amanda Ree, Red Cross Director of Wildfire Long-Term Recovery Programs. “Through this collaboration, we are proud to partner with Money Management International to provide essential financial counseling and education to help wildfire survivors build financial stability and seek long-term sustainable housing solutions. Together, we aim to empower impacted households with the tools and resources they need to work towards a more resilient future."

About The American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org , or follow us on social media.

About MMI

Money Management International (MMI) has been at the forefront of financial health solutions for over 65 years. As a leading nonprofit organization, MMI is dedicated to changing how America overcomes financial challenges by offering timely and expert guidance. Recognized by major financial organizations and media outlets, MMI’s programs help individuals reach their financial goals and foster a life of financial wellness. Learn more at MoneyManagement.org .

For reporters looking to interview real people for stories, MMI has created a group of nearly 500 clients from across the country who are willing to share their experiences with the media in the hopes of helping others experiencing financial challenges. Our peer advocates have paid off over $19 million of debt and now serve as MMI ambassadors. Hear from them on MMI’s podcast, Long Story $hort .

To schedule an interview with Michelle Jones or an MMI client, please contact:

Thomas Nitzsche , 404.490.2227, Thomas.Nitzsche@MoneyManagement.org

Lori Geary, 404.551.2151, lgeary@lexiconstrategies.com

Thomas Nitzsche Money Management International 404.490.2227 Thomas.Nitzsche@MoneyManagement.org Lori Geary Lexicon Strategies 404.551.2151 lgeary@lexiconstrategies.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.