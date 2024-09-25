A First-of-its-Kind Video Series Launches -- Table for 92 - Cooking Through the Periodic Table of Elements®

Thor Giese, Writer & Host of Table for 92 - Cooking Through the Periodic Table of Elements® #54 Xenon, discovered in Scotland, cooking full Scottish breakfast for Table for 92. Thor Giese, Host of Table for 92 on set and cooking open fire style.

Thor Giese cooks his way through the universe via Table for 92 - Cooking Through the Periodic Table of Elements®. Science, History, Food, what could be better?

I hope Table for 92 will give everyone a better understanding of the elements and what they mean to our world. Science, history, food, I mean, what could be better?” — Thor Giese

LEBANON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What do cheese curds, the Philosopher’s Stone, Siberian gold mines and elderberry tea have in common? They are featured “ingredients” in the recently completed 92-episode YouTube series, Table for 92 – Cooking Through the Periodic Table of Elements®. Creator and host Thor Giese, an archaeologist, mixes science, food, history and charm to cook up a meal and a message featuring each of the 92 naturally occurring elements from the periodic table.

Giese completed Table for 92 in August, after beginning in early 2022. Cooking outside in the elements for a show about elements seemed appropriate to Giese, who used an outdoor kitchen and open fire in each episode. Inclement weather, though, halted production at times, but not soon enough to keep a bottle of olive oil from freezing on set one time.

“I hope this series will give everyone a better understanding of the elements, yes, but also the world in general,” said Giese, who sought to make the lessons equal part educational and entertaining. “Hopefully you will look at the world differently while feeling a greater responsibility for it.”

Before completing the full series, Giese, also an avid hunter, fisherman, forager and gardener, had already gained recognition for his work.

In 2020, Giese first developed experiential science videos called, Thor’s Outdoor Science Academy®. The series was picked up by the Emmy-winning Into the Outdoors network, which aired on PBS in 27 states, plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. For Table for 92, Giese has earned multiple Telly Awards, including the latest being two bronze awards in the categories of Science & Technology and Food & Beverage in 2023.

Giese said he spent about 40 hours researching each episode to truly bring that element to life for an audience of all ages. The Table for 92 series, with an average episode length of eight minutes, is currently in talks with national production companies.

“I loved creating the series,” Giese said. “I want to keep going and do more, maybe traveling and showcasing the elements in different locations. Everyone should know about the elements and their importance to life.”

About Thor Giese & Thor’s Outdoor Science Academy®

With a degree in anthropology from the University of Colorado in Denver, Giese worked as an archaeologist on numerous digs and excavation sites, as well as served as a resident educator at Dinosaur Ridge, an outdoor museum in Colorado known as one of the world’s most famous dinosaur fossil localities. Easily educating over 200,000 museum guests in his time, Giese learned how to make science come alive and connect with others.

Table for 92 - Cooking Through the Periodic Table of Elements®

