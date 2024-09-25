Submit Release
September 25, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Unveils ﻿Ceasefire Virginia Short Film

Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares
Attorney General

 

202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120

For media inquiries only, contact:  
Shaun Kenney
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Unveils ﻿Ceasefire Virginia Short Film

Project Features Powerful Stories from Community Members Affected by Gun Violence

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares is releasing a new short film as part of his Ceasefire Virginia public safety campaign featuring stories from Virginians whose lives have been impacted by gun violence.

Featured participants include Pastor Carlos Rivera of New Life Outreach International, Detective Wayne Hartly, trauma surgeon Dr. Michel Aboutanos, grieving parents who lost children to gun violence Mark Whitfield and Michael Grey, current inmates, rehabilitated community members Pete Wolridge and Madeline Lambert, as well as Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Learn more about the Ceasefire Virginia initiative at https://ceasefirevirginia.org/.

Watch the video

 

