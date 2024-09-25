September 25, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Unveils Ceasefire Virginia Short Film
Attorney General Miyares Unveils Ceasefire Virginia Short Film
Project Features Powerful Stories from Community Members Affected by Gun Violence
RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares is releasing a new short film as part of his Ceasefire Virginia public safety campaign featuring stories from Virginians whose lives have been impacted by gun violence.
Featured participants include Pastor Carlos Rivera of New Life Outreach International, Detective Wayne Hartly, trauma surgeon Dr. Michel Aboutanos, grieving parents who lost children to gun violence Mark Whitfield and Michael Grey, current inmates, rehabilitated community members Pete Wolridge and Madeline Lambert, as well as Attorney General Jason Miyares.
Learn more about the Ceasefire Virginia initiative at https://ceasefirevirginia.org/.
Watch the video:
