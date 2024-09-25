Unleashing Fun: University Games’ Dog Man Supa Buddies Card Game Hits Store Shelves

Dog Man Supa Buddies Card Game University Games Dav Pilkey's Dog Man

New card game features the Supa Buddies from the best-selling book series, Dog Man.

The Dog Man series is one of the most successful children’s book series ever and that success has translated into games and puzzles. We knew we were barking up the right tree since we started in 2019.” — Bob Moog, President of University Games

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- University Games is thrilled to announce the twelfth release in its Dog Man games and puzzles line, The Dog Man Supa Buddies Card Game . This newest game addition to the line features characters from the Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder (#13).In the Dog Many Supa Buddies Card Game, players flip cards at the same time, looking for matching Supa Buddies, the Chief or the SKUNK! Players who identify the matching cards first win the piles. The player to collect the entire pile of cards wins the game. The game is packaged in a take-along gift tin and will sure to be one of the hot stocking stuffers this holiday.University Games has developed games and puzzles based on the successful Dog Man property from Dav Pilkey for the past five years. “The Dog Man series is one of the most successful children’s book series ever and that success has translated into games and puzzles,” said Bob Moog, President of University Games. “We knew we were barking up the right tree since we started in 2019.”Jackie DeMaio, Senior Licensing Director, The Joester Loria Group said, “The Dog Man Supa Buddies card game combines great characters with unique card play to create a howlingly good game.”The Dog Man graphic novel series, which was launched by Scholastic in August 2016, has sold more than 60 million copies in print and been translated into 47 languages.The Dog Man Supa Buddies Card Game will be available at Amazon , Barnes & Noble, Paper Source and specialty toy retailers across the country.About University Games: University Games is a leading game and puzzle publisher founded in 1985 by Bob Moog and Cris Lehman. The company also markets under the Briarpatch, The Learning Journey International, Forbidden Games, Front Porch Classics, Great Explorations and Bepuzzled brands in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and throughout the world. For more information, visit www.universitygames.com

