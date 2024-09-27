ANAKACIA SHIFFLET PAINTS DRESSES TO MAKE A POINT

AnaKacia Shifflet's book "Throwing Paint", released earlier this year, is the inspiration for the new non-profit organization The Painted Dress Project she is currently launching. AnaKacia's daughter Laila Shifflet models one of her mother's original designs and the dress she will paint live tomorrow at Basecamp Book in Colorado Springs. Each painted dress is a unique art object featuring different colors and techniques. Fatima Stansell-Gordon models one such dress from a fashion show in Denver, CO.

The Painted Dress Project Has Been Launched To Raise Awareness About Long COVID

Each dress I paint is named for and dedicated to someone dealing with chronic illness. The inspiration for each dress comes from their story, their journey.” — AnaKacia Shifflet

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gown Designer AnaKacia Shifflet of the Painted Dress Project will be at Basecamp Books ( https://bookshop.org/shop/basecampbooksandadventure ) in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 28, painting a new dress and signing copies of her book "Throwing Paint" to raise awareness about Long COVID and the organization she is launching to support that, The Painted Dress Project.“Each dress I paint is named for and dedicated to someone dealing with chronic illness,” says Shifflet. “The inspiration for each dress comes from their story, their journey.”She has named the dress being painted tomorrow the Remi Dress for a beautiful young woman who has been left with several disabilities from Long COVID; Shifflet has gotten to know Remi from their shared commitment to Long COVID activism.“Remi is a chronic illness and mental health advocate,” says Shifflet. “She is sweet, young, and loving. I wanted to create something that fits that vibe. I felt that this design with the shorter petal skirt and sweetheart neckline was perfect. I am combining the colors of red (for energy) blue (for calm) to make different hues of purple. Purple is both uplifting and calming, it promotes harmony of the mind and emotions creating stability.”AnaKacia Shifflet’s personal story and art therapy projected now known as The Painted Dress Project provides a unique take on living with Long COVID. Throwing Paint details her experi-ences, and the Painted Dress Project is non-profit organization that has been launched this year to raise awareness both locally and nationally about the ongoing challenges faced every day by people living with Long COVID.“This experience has given me the motivation and the drive to support and bring awareness to misunderstood chronic conditions like Long COVID, MECFS, Lymes, and other devastat-ing conditions,” says Shifflet. “The Painted Dress Project helps me connect more deeply with a community that desperately needs to be seen and heard. We want to find a way to lift some of the heaviness of disease especially when even our closest friends and family don’t understand – we want people with Long COVID to know that there is someone in their corner.”Anakacia has since emerged as a national leader on this subject, even sharing the podium with Governor Polis last year at a statewide issues conference.“Basecamp Books and Adventure is excited to host AnaKacia for this truly one of a kind event,” says Joe Shearer, who along with his wife Mikayla own Basecamp Books and Adventure. “Healing through creative practice is something that deeply resonates with us, and the book community. We believe her book and her work as an artist is of incredible importance and we are proud to host this for the public.”

The Remi

