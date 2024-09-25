EU initiates dispute complaint against Chinese anti-subsidy investigation on EU dairy

The EU claims the measure at issue appears to be inconsistent with the Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures because the application did not include sufficient evidence of the existence of a countervailable subsidy, of injury, and of a causal link between the subsidized imports and the alleged injury.

Further information is available in document WT/DS628/1.

What is a request for consultations?

The request for consultations formally initiates a dispute in the WTO. Consultations give the parties an opportunity to discuss the matter and to find a satisfactory solution without proceeding further with litigation. After 60 days, if consultations have failed to resolve the dispute, the complainant may request adjudication by a panel.

