Inulin Market Is Poised to Reach USD 2.98 Billion, Reflecting a CAGR of 6.9% From 2024 to 2032

Inulin is being increasingly used in pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements owing to its various potential health benefits.

Inulin derived from the chicory root serves as a prebiotic fiber and enhances the nutritional profile of functional foods, making it a highly preferred ingredient in the food and beverage industry.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Information about trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities and their impact on inulin market growth has been provided in the report.𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡’𝐬 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 1.64 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2023 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 2.98 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2032. 𝐈𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 6.9% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2024 𝐭𝐨 2032.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐧?Inulin is a type of dietary fiber that’s found in a wide variety of vegetables, fruits, and herbs. As a prebiotic, inulin doesn’t get digested or absorbed in the stomach. Instead, it stays in the bowel and helps specific bacteria to grow. The major sources of inulin include leeks, onions, asparagus, bananas, and wheat. The inulin that’s used in supplements such as protein bars, cereal bars, and drinks is typically obtained by soaking chicory roots in hot water.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:People take inulin for a variety of reasons. Consuming inulin can help maintain the balance between good and bad bacteria and keep the gut healthy. Also, it can relieve constipation and promote weight loss. Other potential health benefits of inulin include controlled diabetes, improved mineral absorption and bone health, and reduced symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease. The rising prevalence of lifestyle-related health issues has led to significant demand for functional ingredients such as inulin, impacting the inulin market growth favorably.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬?• 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 2.98 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2032, 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 6.9% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2024 𝐭𝐨 2032.• Inulin is finding increasing applications beyond the food sector owing to the various potential health benefits it has to offer.• The inulin market segmentation is primarily based on source, application, and region.• The major regions covered in the research report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬?The leading market players are introducing advanced products to cater to the growing consumer demands. Besides, they are entering new markets in developing regions to strengthen their presence and expand their consumer base.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞:• BENEO• Cargill• Ciranda• COSUCRA• FENCHEM• Jarrow Formulas, Inc• Nova Green Inc.• The Ingredient House• The Tierra Group𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝?• Increased Geriatric Population: The expanding geriatric population has resulted in increased demand for dietary solutions that help address health concerns associated with aging. Inulin, with its recognized benefits for digestive health and overall well-being, has gained widespread prominence as a valuable ingredient in products for older adults.• Rising Disposable Income: The increase in disposable income has enabled consumers to make more informed and health-conscious choices for their dietary preferences. Individuals are now more inclined to invest in products that offer functional benefits and help maintain overall health.• Growing Applications: Inulin is known for its ability to enhance calcium absorption, support digestive health, and contribute to overall weight management. The increasing applications of inulin in sectors such as dietary supplements and pharmaceuticals contribute to the inulin market growth.Which Region Leads Market Demand?• Europe: Europe led the market for inulin in 2023. This is primarily due to the increased emphasis on healthy and functional foods, driven by a rising health-conscious consumer base. Besides, significant investments in research & development are driving product innovation and impacting the regional market growth favorably.• Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth in the inulin market from 2024 to 2032. The rising focus on health and wellness has resulted in a notable shift in dietary preferences and lifestyles in the region. 𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?By Source Outlook:• Chicory• Agave• Jerusalem artichokes• Asparagus• OthersBy Application Outlook:• Pharmaceutical• Dietary Supplements• Food and Beverages• OthersBy Region Outlook:• North America (US, Canada)• Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa) 