Tiffanny Gates joins Clarity Innovations’ Board of Directors

Tiffanny Gates Joins Clarity Board

Former CEO of Novetta and current Operating Partner with Capitol Meridian Partners to advise on strategy and growth of cyber security firm

Tiffanny’s wealth of experience in the national security space coupled with her business-building and corporate integration skills will serve us well through this period of growth.” — Wes Daniels

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --Gates specializes in operations and platform integration, with particular expertise building and leading platforms in the National Security sector Clarity Innovations , a National Security software, data, and cyber engineering platform providing complex mission system outcomes, announced today that Tiffanny Gates , former CEO of Novetta and current Operating Partner with Capitol Meridian Partners , has been appointed Chairman of the Board, effective June 1, 2024. In this capacity, Ms. Gates provides leadership in support of strategic growth, product development, and merger integration.Wes Daniels, Co-Founder and CEO of Clarity, said, “Tiffanny’s wealth of experience in the national security space coupled with her business-building and corporate integration skills will serve us well through this period of growth. The Clarity management team is excited to work with her as we serve the critical and growing national security needs of our clients. The opportunity to work with Tiffanny is the fruit of our partnership with Capitol Meridian Partners.”Tiffanny Gates: “Clarity has a bold vision for future growth and I am enthusiastic about the prospect of supporting and advancing their important work. My focus will be on leveraging my experience to strengthen strategic initiatives, continue to innovate, and create a lasting positive impact.”Founded in 2012, Clarity elevates warfighter effectiveness by blending national security mission expertise with commercial innovation and by helping the government redefine its relationship to technology. Clarity’s mission is to connect people to the technology and tradecraft necessary to make the U.S. and world a better, safer place.In June 2024 Clarity acquired and merged Chameleon Consulting Group into the Clarity platform. Chameleon Consulting Group is a provider of full spectrum cyber operations solutions and services, to create a vanguard of next generation systems and cyberspace products and services to the U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community.Clarity is a portfolio company of Capitol Meridian Partners, a Washington, DC-based firm that invests in companies at the nexus of government and commercial markets. https://capitolmeridian.com/ About Tiffanny GatesTiffanny Gates is an Operating Partner at Capitol Meridian Partners focused on operations and platform integration, with particular expertise building and leading platforms in the National Security sector. https://www.linkedin.com/in/tiffanny-gates-405101113/ About Clarity InnovationsClarity Innovations, LLC was formed in 2012 to become the warfighter’s premier mission partner; empowering outcomes of National significance in competition and in conflict. Clarity’s mission is to protect and defend the Nation by modernizing and transforming complex systems, empowering data-driven decisions at scale, and establishing dominance in the cyber operations domain. Clarity empowers its personnel while executing missions with precision, dedication and speed; ensuring readiness for the challenges of preserving National Security through modern cyber-weapon systems now and into the future. www.clarityinnovates.com

