Manifestation Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada Proposed Senate Resolution No. 1185

PHILIPPINES, September 25 - Press Release
September 25, 2024

Manifestation
SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA
Proposed Senate Resolution No. 1185
Congratulating and commending the Jesus Is Lord Church Worldwide on the occasion of its 46th Founding Anniversary on October 12, 2024

Mr. President, this representation wishes to convey my support to the adoption of the Proposed Senate Resolution No. 1185, authored no less than by our Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero, taking into consideration Proposed Senate Resolution No. 1194 filed by Senators Nancy Binay, JV Ejercito, Win Gatchalian, Loren Legarda and Migz Zubiri, congratulating and commending the Jesus Is Lord Church Worldwide on the occasion of its 46th Founding Anniversary.

The Filipino nation greatly benefitted from the JIL Church Worldwide for guiding and shepherding its members closer to our Lord Jesus Christ, and propagating positive values of love and compassion for others, faithfulness, integrity and excellence.

We sincerely admire their humanitarian missions and continuing socio-civic work which provided timely assistance to many of our impoverished kababayan, most especially during disasters and emergencies. Through their teachings, outreach programs and development initiatives, they have touched the hearts, given hope, and transformed millions of lives for the better.

We send our warmest greetings to JIL Church Worldwide, to our dear colleague, Sen. Joel Villanueva and Representative Brother Eddie Villanueva on this joyous anniversary celebration.

With the consent of the good sponsors and authors, I respectfully request that this representation also be made a co-author of this resolution.

Maraming salamat po, Ginoong Pangulo.

******

Please check against delivery

