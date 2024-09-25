PHILIPPINES, September 25 - Press Release

September 25, 2024 SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

Co-Sponsorship Speech

Senate Resolution No. 1185

46th Founding Anniversary of the Jesus Is Lord (JIL) Church Worldwide

September 25, 2024 Mr. President, my distinguished colleagues, ladies and gentlemen, magandang araw sa inyong lahat. I rise to co-sponsor Senate Resolution No. 1185, which congratulates and commends the Jesus Is Lord Church Worldwide on its 46th Founding Anniversary on October 12, 2024. In the Gospel of Matthew, Chapter 25 Verse 40, we read: "Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me." Here, Mr. President, is the foundation of which the Jesus Is Lord Church is built. It is a Church that is founded on the principles of service, faith, and compassion. Since its founding in 1978 by Pastor Eddie Villanueva, the Church has grown, not only in number, but also in faith. Dahil sa pagsasabuhay nila ng kanilang pananampalataya, mas marami na ang nagpasyang mamuhay nang naaayon sa halimbawa ni Hesukristo. And in fulfilling their mission, the JIL Church does not discriminate, Mr. President. Sabi nga sa kanilang mission statement: to bring all peoples to the kingdom of the living God, regardless of race, status, belief, and religious affiliations. They do not turn their faces away from the weakest and the poorest - instead, they shine God's light on these faces and help to bring them back to His kingdom, where they have always belonged. Truly, as the passage from Matthew professes, there is no other way to God, except through loving others, especially the least among us. And the JIL Church has always maintained its firm grasp on this truth - it is only by reaching out to others that we become more like the God we serve. In line with this, I firmly support the adoption of this resolution. We stand with them in their noble mission of serving others, a mission that unites us all. May the JIL Church continue to shine their light. May they go on being a source of strength for every Filipino, proclaiming God's glory in all corners of the world, declaring that in every circumstance, Jesus is, and will always be, Lord. Thank you, Mr. President.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.