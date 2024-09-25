PHILIPPINES, September 25 - Press Release

September 25, 2024 Transcript of Sen. Nancy Binay's interview, September 25, 2024 Senator Nancy Binay-Angeles: Katulad ng ni-raise na point ni Sen. Migz Zubiri kahapon, kahit ako nagulat na bakit nasingit siya sa agenda eh ang linaw ng usapan namin na pag wala sa agenda, hindi siya matatalakay. Question: Ma'am, inabisuhan daw po ang opisina n'yo ni SP na matatalakay on the floor last night? SNBA: Ah hindi. Ang sinabi lang sa staff ko, may ganoong resolution at ano 'yung tingin ko doon sa resolution na 'yun, pero hindi siya nabanggit na idi-discuss na kagabi sa floor. In fact, ang pagkakaintindi ko, today pa siya mapag-uusapan. Q: Pero ma'am would you have raised [an issue]? SNBA: No, kasi nga parang ang position ko was to talk muna, ano ba ang stand ng mga representatives ng Taguig doon sa reapportionment, and then kinu-kwestiyon kasi na ang Sangguniang Panlungsod ba has that authority to redistribute ang mga EMBOs kasi at the end of the day hindi pa naman naaalis ang legislative district ng mga EMBOs na part siya ng District 2 ng Makati. Q: Will you move na bawiin muna ang concurrent reso? SNBA: Ah, hindi, siguro sa akin I'll just make a manifestation. At the end of the day kung hindi naman siya maa-approve sa House, then parang in a way suggestion lang din naman, hindi ko alam kung ano ang end goal kasi hindi rin naman natin mako-compel ang Comelec to follow that resolution. Q: Have you read the entire content of the reso? SNBA: Parts lang, pero more or less ang pagkaintindi ko nga, hinati-hati ang mga EMBO between District 1 and 2, so may power ba ang Sangguniang Panlungsod to do that? Q: Do you oppose po 'yung passage ng concurrent reso? SNBA: Ang sa akin kasi, 'yung EMBO, in fact sinabi din naman ni Sen. Alan kagabi, ang population nila is already 300,000, so technically they deserve one district, 'di ba. But it's been 2 years -'yung desisyon ng Supreme Court- ample time to create a district for EMBOs. So ang sa akin, dapat they deserve that one slot based on their population. Q: 'Yun nga ma'am bakit po ang tagal na bakit ngayon lang ni-release? SNBA: 'Yun na nga eh, kung kailan magbi-break na...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.