Global Malts Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Malts Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs -The Business Research Company” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The malts market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.25 billion in 2023 to $10.09 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to craft brewing renaissance, beer industry growth, consumer preference for specialty and craft beers, changing dietary habits, globalization of beer market.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Malts Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The malts market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $13.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in home brewing, health and wellness trends, sustainable and organic brewing practices, premiumization and specialty malt varieties, emergence of non-alcoholic and low-alcohol beverages.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Malts Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9554&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Malts Market

Increasing consumption of beer is expected to propel the malts market going forward. Beer is a type of carbonated alcoholic beverage that is brewed and fermented from cereals, typically malted barley, and given a bitter flavor by the addition of hops and other ingredients. Malt is a grain that has been specially prepared for brewing and is an indispensable ingredient for craft beer, so an increase in beer consumption will propel the malt market growth.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/malts-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving The Malts Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Crisp Malting Group Ltd., Muntons Malt PLC, Malteurop Group, Cargill Inc., GrainCorp Malt, Boortmalt, Heineken N.V., Rahr Corporation, Malt Products Corporation, Simpsons Malt Ltd., Viking Malt Group, Agraria San Francisco Inc., Pure Malt Products Ltd., Imperial Malts Ltd., Diastatische Producten BV, Nestle S.A., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Briess Malt & Ingredients Co., King Arthur Flour Company Inc., Insta Foods, Full Sail Brewing Company, Family Cereal Sdn, IREKS GmbH, Weyermann Specialty Malts, Bairds Malt Limited, Great Western Malting Co., Soufflet Group, Axereal Group, Wilmar International Ltd., Thomas Fawcett & Sons Ltd..

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Malts Market Size?

Major companies operating in the malts are introducing malts that can be used by children for growth and immunity. For instance, in March 2021, Southern Health Foods Private Limited, an Indian-based company that provides food products company launched Manna Go Grains Malt. Manna Go Grains Malt is a health and nutrition drink designed specifically to meet children's needs in terms of growth, immunity, and nutrition.

How Is The Global Malts Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Liquid Extract, Dry Extract, Malt Flour

2) By Source: Barley, Wheat, Rye

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Beer Industry, Whisky Distilleries, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Malts Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Malts Market Definition

Malt refers to cereal grain that is kiln-dried after having been germinated by soaking in water and then dried in a hot oven. It is used in the brewing and distilling processes. The process of turning cereal grains, such as barley, into malt for use in food, beverages, or distillation is known as malting.

Malts Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global malts market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Malts Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on malts market size, malts market drivers and trends and malts market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Beer Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/beer-global-market-report

Alcoholic - Beverages Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/alcoholic-beverages-global-market-report

Grain Alcohol Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/grain-alcohol-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.