Burn Care Market to Reach USD 3.13 billion by 2027: Growth Opportunities, Emerging Innovations & Competitive Dynamics

global burn care market Size is expected to reach USD 3.13 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increase in incidence of burn injuries, rise in government expenditure on healthcare, and advancements in burn care products have boosted the growth of the global burn care market . However, high cost of advanced burn care products hampers the market growth. On the contrary, untapped markets and high growth potential in developing economies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Burn Care Market by Product (Advanced Burn Care, Biologics, Traditional Burn Care, and Others), Depth of Burn (Minor Burns, Partial-thickness Burns, and Full-thickness Burns), and End User (Hospitals, Physician Offices, Home Care, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027". According to the report, the global burn care industry was pegged at $1.99 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $3.13 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬• 3M (Acelity Inc.)• Coloplast A/S• B Braun Melsungen AG• Essity AB (BSN Medical Gmbh)• ConvaTec Group Plc• Investor AB (Mölnlycke Health Care AB)• Integra Lifesciences (Derma Sciences)• Medtronic Plc. (Covidien)• Medline Industries, Inc.• Smith & Nephew Plc.𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧The advanced burn care segment dominated the market, accounting for nearly half of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. This is owing to advancements in burn care products, rise in awareness programs for advanced burn care treatment & management, surge in healthcare expenditure, and increase in incidence of burn cases around the globe.The partial-thickness burns segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the study period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. This is due torise in incidence of burns & burn-related injuries, rise in usage of advanced dressings & biologics such as skin grafts & substitutes, advancements in burn care products, and increase in awareness toward the usage of advanced burn care products.The market across North America held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market. This is due to development of technological advanced burn care products, upsurge in adoption of burn care products for the treatment of burns & burn-related injuries, change in preferences from traditional burn care products to advanced burn care products.However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in demand for advanced burn care products, improvement in health awareness, development in healthcare infrastructure, rise in number of laboratories with advanced medical facilities, surge in healthcare reforms, and increase in number of target population suffering from burns & burn-related injuries in emerging economies.Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?• What are the trends of this market?• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?• Which region has more opportunities?By Region Outlook• North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)• Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)• Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)• LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)Contact Details:David CorreaUSA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022help@alliedmarketresearch.com 