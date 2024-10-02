Roger Brown, Author, Traveler from the Past, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview

Roger Brown, Author, TRAVELER FROM THE PAST The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series-Cover Story The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series-Featured Interview The DotCom Magazine Game Changers Edition The DotCom Magazine PR Issue

Roger Brown, Author, Traveler from the Past, joins leaders and trailblazers interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Show

Roger is amazing. He's the Ernest Hemingway of our time! His book is interesting and his publishing team did a great job!” — Andy Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Roger Brown , Author, Traveler from the Past for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Roger Brown joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.About at TRAVELER FROM THE PASTRoger Brown began his driving career at 11, driving a truck, pulling a hay wagon while three men, including my father, loaded baled hay on a 160-acre ranch in Banning, CA. Picked cotton two seasons starting at 12. Next driving job at 15 delivering sand, gravel, and building supplies with a dump truck in Topanga Canyon. It was larger 18-wheel rigs moving livestock, logs, locomotives, and heavy equipment, including rigs with 9-axles and 120 ft. in length. Cleaning up railroad train wrecks brought me to equipment operating, including 100-ton cranes. I fought forest and wildland fires during 55 years operating dozers and excavators. Worked as a diesel mechanic for several trucking companies and offshore oil drilling platforms—packed mules for three seasons in the National Parks.More About Author Roger BrownTravel was instigated at an early age; by 19, I had been to forty-seven states and four foreign countries. At 53 took early retirement, bought an ocean blue water sailboat, and set out on an epic voyage for the past 28 years.In between all of this designed and built timber homes in the California Sierras, and the blacksmith work and designed and built straw bale homes in Central Mexico and built roads in the jungle along the Mexican Coast. Currently, I have published my new book “Traveler from the Past”. Read this book to experience my traveling and life experiences.Roger Brown joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Roger Brown discusses the newest offerings of TRAVELER FROM THE PAST, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Roger Brown joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series.Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Roger Brown was amazing. The success of TRAVELER FROM THE PAST is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Roger Brown on the video series.Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like TRAVELER FROM THE PAST. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Roger Brown who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Roger Brown”.ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINEDotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.

