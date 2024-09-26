Industrial Fasteners Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Industrial Fasteners Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial fasteners market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $89.73 billion in 2023 to $95.04 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to manufacturing and construction growth, automotive industry expansion, globalization of supply chains, infrastructure development projects, quality and standardization requirements.

The industrial fasteners market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $119.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise of renewable energy projects, e-commerce impact on distribution, sustainable fastener solutions, automotive lightweighting initiatives, shift towards lightweight materials.

Increasing demand for construction activities is expected to propel the growth of the industrial fasteners market going forward. Construction refers to an activity of putting together various elements to create a structure for a specific location, using a detailed design and plan. Industrial fasteners provide shear strength and corrosion resistance capabilities of fastener tools such as bolts, nuts, screws, rivets, nails, washers, and studs that are used in construction, as a result, increasing demand for construction increases the demand for industrial fasteners market.

Key players in the market include Arconic Corporation, Acument Global Technologies Inc., Dokka Fasteners AS, LISI Group, Nippon Industrial Fasteners Company (Nifco) Inc., Hilti Corporation, MW Industries Inc., Stanley Black & Decker Inc., ATF Inc., Birmingham Fastener Inc., Sesco Industries Inc., Brunner Manufacturing Co. Inc., Decker Industries Corporation, Eastwood Manufacturing Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., American Fastener Technologies Corporation, Johns Manville, KD Fasteners Inc., Nifco Inc., Extreme Bolt & Fastener, Ford Fasteners Inc., Impala Bolt & Nut, Elgin Fastener Group LLC, Rockford Fastener Inc., Slidematic Precision Components Inc., Manufacturing Associates Inc., Penn Engineering & Manufacturing Corp., Delta Fastener Corp., MacLean-Fogg Company, MISUMI Group Inc., Precision Castparts Corp., SFS Group, Eurofast Global Ltd.

Major companies operating in industrial fasteners market are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products such as Optisert to strengthen their position in the market. It is a new round body rivet nut that will be the best performing round body rivet nut.

1) By Type: Externally Threaded, Internally Threaded, Non-Threaded, Aerospace Grade

2) By Raw Material: Metal, Plastic

3) By Application: Automotive, Aerospace, Construction, Industrial Machinery, Plumbing Products, Other Applications

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Industrial fasteners are a broad category of devices and tools used to permanently or semi-permanently connect two or more components/parts together. They are robust and secure, and are commonly used to promote safety by connecting joints.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global industrial fasteners market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Industrial Fasteners Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on industrial fasteners market size, industrial fasteners market drivers and trends and industrial fasteners market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

