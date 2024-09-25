Amphibious Vehicle Market Reach to USD 5,029.10 Million by 2027 Globally | BAE System, EIK Engineering Sdn Bhd

Amphibious Vehicle Market

Increase in investment in the defense industry to raise adoption and implementation in commercial applications drive the global amphibious vehicle market growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟐,𝟕𝟎𝟒.𝟑𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟓,𝟎𝟐𝟗.𝟏𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟓% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕. Amphibious vehicle is a vehicle capable of operating on land as well as water. This vehicle are used to provide combat support to defense during amphibious military operations and act as excavators for reclamations and dredging of rivers or water bodies. Hence, it can be said that the vehicle has a defense as well as commercial use. This vehicle is available in the form of water jets, screw propellers, and others. It is widely used in activities such as surveillance, water transportation, sports, and others.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10097 The factors such as rise in investment in defense sector and surge in the demand for commercial application are expected to drive the market growth. However, high initial cost of amphibious vehicle and increase in operational costs followed by serviceability hinder the market growth. Further, rise in the use of advanced amphibious combat vehicles (ACV) in marine application and surge in demand for amphibious excavators for dredging and excavation are some of the factors anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for amphibious vehicle market growth.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞General Dynamics Corporation, Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), Wetland Equipment Company, BAE System, Wilco Manufacturing, L.L.C, EIK Engineering Sdn Bhd, Marsh Buggies Incorporated, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rheinmetall AGSurge in investment in the defense sector to increase adoption and demand in commercial applications drive the growth of the global amphibious vehicle market . However, high initial investment and rise in operational costs along with seasonal serviceability hinder the market growth. On the other hand, usage of advanced amphibious vehicles (ACV) in marine applications and demand for amphibious excavators for dredging and excavation present new opportunities in the coming years.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/1e1e70d8d62b164f46573a7a82227309 By end use, the amphibious vehicle is segregated into defense and commercial. The commercial segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019. The growth of the segment is attributed to increase in demand for amphibious excavators for dredging and excavation purposes.Based on end use, the commercial segment held the highest market share, accounting for around four-fifths of the global amphibious vehicle market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2027. This is attributed to surge in demand of amphibious excavators for dredging purposes. However, the defense segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in conflicts in land and marine borders.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A10097 By mode of propulsion, the market is categorized into water-jet, track-based, and screw propelled. The track-based segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, owing to the increase in demand for track-based amphibious vehicles for various commercial applications such as dredging and excavation. However, the screw propeller segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period, owing to advancement in technology and increase in number of innovations in screw propulsion systems.Based on region, North America accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of total share, and will maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in defense budget and military expenditure in countries such as U.S. and Canada. However, LAMEA is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 12.2% from 2020 to 2027, owing to technological developments in the field of defense systems and rise in investments by governments and military agencies.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10097 Based on mode of propulsion, the track-based segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the global amphibious vehicle market size in 2019, and is projected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to surge in demand for various commercial applications such as dredging and excavation. However, the screw propellers segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.9% from 2020 to 2027. 